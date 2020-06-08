Horoscope Today, June 8, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 8, 2020: Taurus, Libra, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Let your head follow your heart. Today’s vivacious Moon can be relied upon to raise your morale, but you should also make it quite clear that tradition is not to be relied upon. Somehow you have to forge your own path while keeping friends and allies on side.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: You may be gripped on the horns of a dilemma, unsure whether personal or public affairs must take precedence. The fact is that family obligations should have first call on your attention. A younger relation might come up with just the advice that you need.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: It’s a day for communication, for exchanging opinions and perhaps discovering exactly what else is going on. Do consider the virtues of making a complete break with the past in a financial matter. It’s not necessarily people that you need to wave farewell to, but your own bad habits!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: There’s no time to flap around, so make a businesslike start to the week. Partners are liable to be in an erratic mood yet again, but perhaps you’ll be able to ignore some of their more silly ideas and see if there is anything in what they say which could be of use.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: You seem to have a fair measure of control today, perhaps because others will voluntarily surrender some of their power. However, any such advantage will be purely temporary, so you will squander good fortune at your own risk. A little caution could pay off.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Virgo: There’s a sense in which secrecy is called for, perhaps more than anything else, so if other people insist that they have an automatic right to know what you’re doing, you should give them short shrift. The simple way out of a deadlock is to look for similarities between your feelings and other people’s, rather than differences.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: There is much to be said for pressing ahead with social goals and activities, so that you may have little time for work. If professional chores are utterly unavoidable, the way to cheer yourself up is teamwork – meetings and the like, or even a party!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Scorpio: It just so happens that one of the strongest regions of your chart at the moment is that which feeds your ideas, and anyone who ignores your proposals, suggestions and invitations will do so at their peril. Mind you, I am quite sure that they will come round in the end.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius: Today’s stars are sent to test your mettle and to see if you are prepared to put your adventurous dreams into practice. If you can tackle joint ambitions and get other people to back you, then you might build up the experience necessary to pursue your own vision of the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn: The Sun’s delicate movement will soon draw a significant personal phase to a close. However, there is still a great deal more thought to be put in before you get into the swing of a new relationship. You may also have to make a concession or two to keep a loved one happy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb 19)

Aquarius: There’s a new theme developing in your chart this week, one which seems to be very much connected to a lingering quest for security. The most important question is whether you can provide sufficient stability for yourself, or whether you will have to rely on other people.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: It’s a day of work, although this doesn’t mean that everything need be terribly dull or routine. There are many ways to re-invent the wheel and, with your typical ingenuity, that is just the sort of thing you should be doing. You might even cause a few surprises!

