Horoscope Today, June 7: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Last month’s personal ups and downs may still be having a profound effect, but you should remember that you’re in a long-term cycle and must wait until next spring for the acclaim you so richly deserve. Avoid pointless confrontations with partners.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You can afford to congratulate yourself on recent achievements, even if you get the feeling that some of your successes have gone largely unrecognised, especially at work. You may charm others, but don’t spin them a line or manipulate them into acting against their interests.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Everything still focuses on parts of your chart ruling love. Perhaps you already have an inkling that social and romantic affairs are about to improve. Your personal creativity should also soon take a leap forward, all the more so if you have acquired the necessary skills.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s news and choices presage next week’s actions and events. You may now be forced to decide whether to pursue a current matter to its logical conclusion or let sleeping dogs lie. Remember that old saying – ‘if it isn’t broken, don’t try and fix it’!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon directs your attention to home and family matters. The question of the moment seems to be commitment, but when feelings are so nebulous and difficult to define, the answers are difficult to find. Perhaps you should redouble your efforts to discover the truth?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The key to a successful day is good communication. You are often forced to consider aspects of your life in a new light. Right now the question may be whether you have done enough to make yourself clear, or whether you have been responsible for misunderstandings.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Something very strange has been happening in your professional or public life. For one reason or another, you’ve had to return to the past for your information or inspiration, and you may now feel as if you’ve wasted your time. All this will change before the week is out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The very fact that the Moon is aligned with your sign may be accountable for your swings of mood, especially if you can’t decide whether to go out or stay in. It is likely that you’ll be much happier in a homely, secure environment than fighting for your ambitions at work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You can be surprisingly secretive at times, and this is one of them. There may be perfectly good reasons to keep your thoughts to yourself, and nobody else has any right to demand that you reveal all unless you are willing. Plus, a new responsibility might be heading your way at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The time when Mercury forms a challenging relationship to your chart is often filled with confusion and inspiration in equal doses. In many ways this will be helpful if it motivates you to question whatever fundamental improvements are now necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Before long, probably sooner than you think, you’ll have to choose where to put your energy. The answers to current questions cannot be found in the facts alone, but in what you believe in your heart to be right. All you have to do is convince others that you know what you’re talking about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A whole cluster of planets is aligned with dreamy and imaginative regions of your chart. In the final analysis, it may be more important for your personal happiness to pursue your worldly ambitions rather than devoting your time to domestic tasks.