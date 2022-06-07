Horoscope Today, June 7 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun may still be in a constructive relationship with Uranus, planet of radical change, but the Moon is getting different ideas. The wise Arien will anticipate shocks, surprises and altered arrangements, mainly because friends are feeling the strain.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, your planetary ruler, is soon to move from a sensible region to an eccentric one, signifying a change in your mood which should become clear by the beginning of next week. You must therefore use the next few days to tie up all emotional loose ends.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s quite a sociable day. Rather than giving other people the brush-off, how about listening to their words of wisdom? Everyone, no matter how boring or bizarre, has a story to tell. If your sights lie overseas, then you’re about to find that a major ambition is soon to take a major leap forward.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun’s lingering relationship with Uranus advises you to make the most of anything that friends have to offer. On the other hand, you must recognise that not everyone in your family will approve of, or support, your outside involvements. But, then, that is a risk you have to take!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Keep an eye on your physical well-being. This is a positive time to take concerted action to clean up your diet and take more exercise. If you feel that it is also time to unload a number of responsibilities, then so be it. If you don’t make the first move soon, a partner certainly will!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Keep an eye on financial matters. There’s no real possibility of major change, either for better or for worse, but you will save yourself a little grief later on if you take elementary precautions, now. The point is, surely, that other people have no right to force your hand.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s difficult to pinpoint the truly significant planetary aspects for you today, which may mean that you’re going through one of those times when your mood may change quite rapidly and when you must deal with all sorts of radically different events.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Prudence and determination are probably your best qualities at the moment. In other words, press ahead with all important and necessary tasks, but don’t take risks. This is a time for certainty, not confusion. Actually, charitable work may be a wonderful way of using your energy positively.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon is looking pretty tough, so you can be reassured on a number of scores. Relations with children and lovers should be good, although the only cloud on the horizon may involve – you guessed it – money. Watch out for smooth-talking sales people and take their words with a pinch of salt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Family affairs are important, even for those of you preoccupied with professional ambitions. Love, affection and emotional stability are crucial to your happiness and worldly success right now. That’s the simple reason why you should stick close to home and keep your sights on practical goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Moon is aligned with a lively region of your chart and is obliging you to explain yourself properly. You may feel rather emotional about a number of personal topics, and you may imagine your rights are being infringed, but this will do you no good if other people are waiting to hear the facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Sun, now well and truly in an intense relationship with your solar chart, indicates that all you lucky Pisceans have just had, or are about to have, reason to celebrate. This is an astrologically significant moment and it’s important that you start your new personal cycle on the right foot.