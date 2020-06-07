Horoscope Today, June 7, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, Aries Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, May 31-June 7, 2020: Libra, Aries, Sagittarius, and other signs. Weekly Horoscope, May 31-June 7, 2020: Libra, Aries, Sagittarius, and other signs.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There’s nothing wrong with putting yourself first. After all, someone must take the initiative or nothing would ever get done. However, you don’t know everything, and even you must take time out to investigate the facts, whether by reading books, talking to other people or travelling the world to find out for yourself.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You are supposed to be born under the materialistic sign, and now is your chance to prove it. A tight group of planets, moving through your monetary house, will call you to demonstrate that recent indications of revised prosperity are more than just a flash in the pan.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

After a period in which rather dull matters, like money, have tended to dominate your attention, Venus, goddess of love and desire, takes up a powerful aspect. Don’t expect dramatic changes right away. What you can do, though, is begin to schedule a profitable future.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Yours is one of the famous double signs of the zodiac, which means that you have two natures. On the one hand you are thrusting and ambitious, on the other retiring and sensitive. Right now, Mars is commanding you to slip into your aggressive mode. Yet, you always have to work out exactly how far partners can be pushed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

It’s very much a week of decisions and choices. You are likely to be drawn into confusion on the work front and serious disputes at home. However, there is no inevitability about this. While the planets’ natural tendency is to draw you into confrontations, these will only take place if you fail to heed the warning signs.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It’s a week of two halves, one when you can focus on family, the other for work. This is likely to be one of those maddening periods when colleagues seem completely undecided as to what they want from you. But there’s no point in sounding off about other people letting you down.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The answers are on the way, but not just yet. You are still deeply concerned over what is becoming a seemingly endless round of domestic changes, yet you will soon find that certain problems disappear. In fact, a number of planets line up in your support, including Jupiter and Venus, the ancient heralds of good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You are probably tired of hearing how Jupiter’s helpful movements are supposed to be bringing you good fortune. However, you should understand that periods of advancement and expansion carry with them their own brand of care as you struggle to cope with changes which may not be of your own choosing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

That marvellous planet Jupiter is still stirring up your desires and ideas, which means that, although the scales are still tipped against you, they won’t be like this for too much longer. Right now, a great deal depends on how you respond to adverse circumstances, for there is nothing which may not be turned to your advantage.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

This week represents a valuable and not-to-be-missed chance for you to make a fresh start. Remember that you cannot afford to be headstrong or hasty when dealing with other people. The minute you forget that partners have feelings of their own will be the moment that you come unstuck.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Life shows signs of settling down. You may only now be recovering from the high pressure storms of the last few months, and the implications of events that took place then may still not have fully sunk in. This should be a week to savour, for planetary pressures are balanced by helpful influences.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Much has been said about the need for major domestic changes. Hopefully, some progress has been made as far as family relationships are concerned. If you have gone so far as to move home, you are still not at the end of your journey.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.