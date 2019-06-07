Horoscope Today, June 7, 2019: Cancer, Scorpio, Aries, Taurus and others, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

The current alignment between macho Mars and magical Mercury is deeply argumentative, but that’s no reason why we should all start falling out with each other. The secret of success is to take a deep breath if angry feelings erupt, count to ten and try to be as positive as possible, focusing on solutions rather than problems.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re approaching the end of a strenuous and stressful phase, but even though some semblance of certainty is returning, you’re still not out of the woods. By next week partners will once again be ready to talk rationally, so save the facts and figures until then.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

By this evening, the Moon’s position will be so much more friendly, bringing a final indication that you are moving out of the recent period of confusion and bad temper. Prospects for the weekend are therefore promising – just as long as you can sidestep a personal attack.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

By all means allow colleagues or close partners to air their feelings, but there is no reason why you should take responsibility for their grievances or complaints. You are not to blame, so don’t imagine that you are. But what you can do is try to explain yourself better in the future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your famous maternal qualities may be in much demand now that the dust is settling and partners are licking their wounds. On the other hand, you have cares of your own to deal with. I have a feeling that people around you will instinctively look to you to take responsibility for them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Pride is a strength if it is the source of your self-confidence, but humility is a virtue to be encouraged if it enables you to form a deeper bond with a particular person. At any rate, it’s a time to sit down and talk, especially to people you live with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There may be much to be said for going over old ground, even if it does mean repeating yourself or letting yourself in for situations which may be frankly quite dull. Yet, as the old cliché says, a stitch in time saves nine. You still have some finely-judged financial decisions to make, so keep your concentration.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The past week or so must have been challenging and emotionally trying, yet now that the planets responsible for causing such strain are drifting apart you may move quickly to restore goodwill. Actually, you’re in a much better position than you might imagine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun is shedding new light on aspects of your character you never dreamed existed. Little by little, fresh information is coming your way – and may cause you to alter some of your most cherished opinions. The result? You’ll soon be changing some of your secret plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are now entering a much more sociable phase and will soon be back to your normal self. Try to re-establish control over your spending, and get all your finances in proper order. You’re in a tough position, but I am sure that you will be able to come out on top.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must now feel that your status and prestige are soaring upwards, yet there may be a price to pay. For a start you must see to it that partners are kept happy and that you fulfill all your commitments. Stay one step ahead of the game and focus on domestic and family affairs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Seldom have you experienced a stranger period in relation to your dreams or deepest yearnings. This is one of those times when you will see the value of being in tune with your inner self, not the easiest of tasks in this busy world. A word about love affairs – your hopes may be too high. How about being more realistic?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a day to be businesslike about your social contacts and commitments, down-to-earth about your hopes and aspirations. But don’t forget to be true to your recent dreams and revelations. If there’s one thing you have to remember about being intuitive, it’s that you’re not always right!