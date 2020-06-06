Horoscope Today, June 6, 2020: Scorpio, Libra, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, May 31-June 6, 2020: Gemini, Libra, Aries, Aquarius and other signs. Weekly Horoscope, May 31-June 6, 2020: Gemini, Libra, Aries, Aquarius and other signs.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may be extremely glad to see other people, but don’t hang on too tight. It’s so easy for you take charge that you sometimes forget that they have their own lives to lead, and that they’ll appreciate you much more if you give them all the support and encouragement they want.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your stars are perfect for a spot of pleasure. It really doesn’t matter whether your interests are high-brow or low, whether it’s the disco that beckons or the opera. Just allow yourself to unwind, pursue new interests and explore the world around you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Don’t take too much for granted and do try to see people and situations as they really are. Remember that old saying: the good general never fights a battle she, or he, is not going to win. That way you’ll avoid blundering into problems which are actually easily avoided.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should get out and about today, satisfying your natural curiosity. Don’t take your preconceptions with you, but understand that everyone has a story to tell. Also, seek out the people who can give you the expert advice and practical help you need.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Jupiter enables you to take the initiative. The question, though, is what issues to deal with now? I’d say that shopping, spending and savings have a fair claim on your time, if not the best. But then, there’s also the emotional cost of a relationship to consider.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Career or personal problems have to be faced, but you can allow yourself some time off. Given that a number of long-term questions can now be deferred, today looks like a good time to potter around, busying yourself with chores and home improvements.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The only things that will stop you are your own doubts. You would be well advised to wait until this evening, tomorrow or even next month if you are initiating a new project. If you push ahead too early, then you might forget some very essential preparations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may decide to throw in your lot with a person, or persons, who operate in a different circle. You might do best to start by making your needs quite clear, and leaving nobody in any doubt that you mean business. But they probably already know that, anyway!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon’s tricky relationship with your sign may set you on edge but, if you give in to your emotions, you may feel a whole lot better. You should already have a date in your mind for your next major engagement, so get on and make the necessary arrangements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is very much a time to capitalise on your unique potential, not to mention your under-used artistic talents. Please try and find whatever romantic avenue is going to suit you best. The point is that if you’re happy, people close to you will feel better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’ve been through the mill, but difficulties over intensely personal matrimonial or partnership matters should now be in the past. You’re now in a healing phase, during which all rifts must be mended. If you allow difficult emotions to linger then they might get worse again next month, or the month after that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The overall planetary picture is decidedly more encouraging than it has been of late, partly because the Sun and Mercury are adjusting their positions. It almost looks as if you may rely on other people, and depend on partners to come up with the goods. Unpunctuality, though, will not go unpunished!

