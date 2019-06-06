Horoscope Today, June 6, 2019: Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Taurus and others, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Mars began an entirely new zodiac cycle. It’s a perfect moment for making a fresh start in almost any area of activity, so the general advice for the coming period is to work hard, press ahead, take the lead and use every minute as imaginatively – and creatively – as possible.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon adopts a friendly position, offering some respite from the generally hysterical nature of the times. Try to see the larger picture: perhaps there is something you can do to resurrect an overseas connection or safeguard the legal position.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

At least your financial situation seems to be secure. Indeed, the prospect of increased prosperity, on however small a scale, may stand as a beacon of light amidst these generally unstable and possibly ill-tempered times. People often get irritable when they sense that change is on the way, but it’s just because they feel insecure, so be understanding.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Try to reach out and see how other people are feeling. What’s needed is not only sympathy but empathy – the ability to tune into other people’s emotions with compassion and understanding. Your romantic stars are pretty strong, by the way, so proceed with confidence.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Because Mars is still in such a difficult alignment with a number of planets, people are prepared to fight their corner to the bitter end. Yet what they are defending is nothing but an illusion. Still, if it means something to them, then that’s their prerogative.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Meetings are liable to be stormy, so if important issues are at stake you may feel it is best to wait until later for a final verdict. Above all, there is nothing to be gained from forcing the pace. Let events unfold in their own good time and I think you’ll be pleased with the results.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re in a strong position. Yet you may be unable to resist being embroiled in a series of strange and often unhelpful situations. Maintain your sense of humour and keep smiling throughout! A professional opportunity comes your way as a result of a colleague’s goodwill.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Even if one particular venture or involvement falls apart at the seams, you must realise that in the astrological universe everything is for the best. Be ready to let go of the past for, if your planetary alignments mean anything, it’s that you’re ready to start building a bright future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

So much depends on your ability to press ahead without co-operation. You are used to being thrown back on your own resources and you are well able to deal with anything that life may throw at you. You will soon see the upside of something which recently seemed so difficult.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

An emotional tie or attachment may now be viewed in a completely different light, yet the way you see things now may have no more real validity than did your former opinions. All are but different faces of the same wonderful, multi-faceted picture.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Challenging aspects to your special planets are not making it easy for you to keep existing enterprises going, let alone get long-term projects off the ground. Why not stop struggling and take some time off? I say that partly because you have so much to learn from mixing with new friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Forget about conventional answers to current dilemmas, whether your concerns are of a professional or a personal nature. Now it is time to implement the radical solutions which are your particular stock-in-trade. Just because other people are tied to convention, that doesn’t mean that you should be as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Hopefully you are finding that the present situation is interesting without being in any way upsetting. With your deep understanding of the nature of reality you are better fitted than most people to dealing with challenging or obstructive conditions.