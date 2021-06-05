Horoscope Today, June 5: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may have a sense of being in limbo, or cast adrift. Quite why this should be so is not clear, but we can say that you’ll have your feet back on firm ground very soon. This is a time to be constructive in outlook and resolute and firm in your approach.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Stress levels are set to ease up. A battle royal has been taking place between a number of other planets, an encounter with profound consequences for your emotional security. It may be that you have already decided that things cannot go on as before. But then, you have known that for a long while. Come to think of it, it’s time for an improvement!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you have been in touch with underlying trends, you will know that this has been a time of unique and reassuring experiences. But you must still be aware that there are serious emotional questions to be dealt with. It’s just that it’s difficult to get to the real issues.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Many of you will be feeling the uncompromising impact of Mars blowing through your life. It must be clear by now that the pattern of your affairs and activities must be changed for the better. And I have a feeling you’ll make a start by putting up some extra cash.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Perhaps you now feel like battening down the hatches and taking shelter from emotional assaults. You may feel unfairly squeezed between people who think you should become more deeply involved and those who wish you to withdraw altogether. Watch out for financial confrontations – they can be avoided, you know.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Seven planets encouraging you to do your own thing and go your own way is not bad support. You are under no pressure to take certain adventurous and even extraordinary steps, but the opportunity is there if you wish to use it. It really is up to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It is your own sweet nature which enables you to keep your emotions and temper under control. You must continue to exercise charm, tact and diplomacy even if you fear that you have suffered in a business matter. It’s time to forgive and forget.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Accept the fact that partners have their own beliefs, ideas and feelings. You may have cause to take up the gauntlet and rise to the challenge, yet it may be best to let matters rest and go your own way. Partners are likely to be over-fussy, but that’s all down to the current awkward lunar alignments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Realise that a joint financial arrangement or business association may have to end if you are to achieve a number of goals or ambitions. On the other hand, you must forge a new relationship without delay. Only then will you know that you have the support to proceed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The next few days lift your heart and raise your hopes. When dealing with affairs of the heart you must take into account the fact that partners are now developing much stronger ideas as to who does what and when. It may be tactful to give way, at least in the short-term.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may still need to spend some time away from home or outside your usual environment if you are to be certain of your next move. On the other hand, domestic responsibilities are likely to deny you the chance to get away. But, first, figure out exactly how much your plans will cost.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You must get a move-on, especially if you are keen to develop any area of activity which is deeply satisfying and fulfilling. Jupiter is about to set you on a dynamic and enjoyable new course. At least, it will if you can dodge partners’ attempts to drag you back to the past!