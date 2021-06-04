Horoscope Today, June 4: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You know full well that it is within your power to determine the outcome of financial negotiations and discussions. There’s something that’s still not entirely clear, though. Perhaps the role of a female associate has yet to be established – you don’t quite know where you stand.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Current astrological trends offer you a marvellous opportunity to face up to awkward or highly emotional situations. Acknowledge partners’ complaints and criticism in the knowledge that you have got what it takes to put them right. You must believe in yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are now entering a phase in which you may reasonably allow situations to take their own course. However, as far as specifically financial affairs are concerned, you must be careful not to let events run out of your control, especially at this delicate stage.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re still on top of events, but your best bet at the moment is to occupy your time in such a manner that you cannot be forced to accept unsatisfactory conditions. Keep a close watch on financial affairs later in the day, and make sure that nobody pulls the wool over your eyes.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is likely to be a crucial period as far as both career and domestic hopes are concerned. Family pressures which have surfaced recently may go back a long way. Now you have the opportunity to tackle these entrenched, long-term issues and deal with partners who have dug their heels in.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The current Pluto alignment indicates that an emotional or family tie is quite clearly giving you some cause for concern just now. However, a solution lies well within your grasp and it is therefore in your interests to be placatory; it’s easy when you know how!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

In a matter of days a number of pieces of the jigsaw will fit into place. Yet first you may have to endure a certain amount of aggravation from partners who still do not believe you are up to the job. It is true, though, that you may have to smarten up your act.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury’s relationship with your sign suggests that you have probably become accustomed to harsh words and heavy demands, especially when discussing personal questions. All the relevant issues must now be brought to the surface. And sooner rather than later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There really seems to be little point in arguing or apportioning blame over a career matter. You must see that there is much good sense in what other people have to say, and you will reject good advice at your peril. It’s time to listen, and to bide your time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Partners and close associates have really been remarkably willing to compromise when you think about it. You have only a short time left to reach a firm agreement before you again run into stiff opposition. Oh, and keep an eye on legal irritations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Recent statements have undoubtedly been an eye-opener, and you now have the perfect opportunity to pull a number of different emotional strands together. Close friends will appreciate your new, fresh approach. It makes a change from partners complaining that you are upsetting their plans!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Others may well be plausible and convincing, yet it now seems rather unlikely that you will derive much benefit by changing the pattern of your life either at home or at work. Such changes require a great deal more thought, at least for the next few weeks.