Horoscope Today, June 4, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Income and personal finances are now due to become much more important. It may be only that you now have to write a few large cheques. Today, by the way, you may also get your own way at home, even though you have to be a little devious if you’re to succeed!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Events that come to light in an unusual manner may remind you that human beings are complex indeed. It is no use imagining that everyone does things just because they have nothing better to do! Sometimes they actually want to help you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There will be a number of occasions when you must bite your lip if you are to keep everyone on your side – and avoid giving any offence. But, then, you are perfectly within your rights to decide that now is the time to say what you think. If so, then prepare your words with care.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

For some time now you have been feeling that the world is against you. I hope that you now see that things are improving. In spite of certain difficulties, Venus brings home the essential truth that you’ll feel better if you smile: others will smile with you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may well be wondering why so little mention has been made of home and family life this week. The reason is that it is only now that the planetary indicators are insisting on absolute and total change. It’s all to do with the Sun and Moon, but that’s another story!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Everywhere you look, foreign countries, strange cultures or people from far away, seem to be playing the crucial role. You must recognise that all thoughts, proposals and decisions will be made on the basis of raw emotion. Reason doesn’t come into it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Beneficial changes are finally afoot, and you should realise that family members and spouses have a lot to offer in the current situation. A financial situation, though, is still precarious and requires delicate handling for some time yet, especially if you are to reach an amicable solution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A lot of people misunderstand you, something you’re probably used to. Yet I don’t think this is inevitable. Rather than trying to explain yourself, why don’t you just try to fit in and show willing as far as someone else’s pet project is concerned.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Take care that you don’t become so engrossed in other people’s wrangles that you forget certain essential tasks, one of which is to make sure that you are in the peak of health. Clean up your diet, for a start, if you haven’t already done so. And then make sure you’re taking the right sort of exercise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Now’s your chance to prove how charming you are. This is a period rich with opportunities for self-indulgence and pleasure, so hold yourself back at your peril. The company of children and younger relatives should be fun and a cultural outing will be stimulating.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s true to say that you’ve suffered enough. Yet there is much that you can do to help yourself, and all the indications now are that you should make a break with the negative emotional patterns of the past and restore close contact with a family member.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Heed the call of inspired planets like Jupiter and Neptune and take your social responsibilities seriously. Do what you have promised to do and you’ll feel much better – and more confident. It’s also time for a fresh look at some out-moded opinions.