Horoscope Today, June 4, 2019: Leo, Scorpio, Aries, Virgo and others, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Today’s Moon favours everyone with a strong dose of practical common-sense. If you include yourself amongst the world’s imaginative, poetic and anarchic people, then this is the perfect time for you to set out to achieve your goals. All you have to do is join the rest of us in working out what is realistically possible; dreams don’t come true unless you make them!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun swaps its relationship with romantic Neptune for one with optimistic Jupiter. In effect this means that there will be little change in the dreamy, impractical nature of the times. You may as well face up to a week which favours poetic imagination rather than practical realities.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The lure of the strange and unusual is becoming stronger in your horoscope day by day and week by week. The question is, can you satisfy this aspect of your character close at hand or must you plan an overseas expedition? Are you ready for a voyage into the unknown?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You will be caught in the same unrealistic fantasies which affect so many people in your circle. This is no time for your famous clarity of thought, except in so far as you have minor domestic arrangements to complete. Let your imagination roam free, like a genie out of a bottle.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are usually a shrewd judge of character, yet your normal good sense has temporarily abandoned you. You are likely to judge other people by romantic criteria which have nothing to do with them and everything to do with your unfulfilled expectations.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re free to make your own decisions – and don’t forget it! Most of what happens will not influence you on a deeply personal level. Instead it will be external matters – work, savings and so on – which seem to be important. Plus, of course, you have a great deal more in the way of social skills than usual.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may feel safe with Mercury once again in a secure location, meaning that you now have the strength to shape decisions, arrangements and proposals to your will. Waste no effort, for time is short – very short. The first step is to see that your finances are in order. It is just your luck to be seized with a great deal of determined and practical energy when the general planetary situation is supporting your motivation, competence and skill. You’ll overcome a personal challenge with your usual brilliance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be involved in secret or discreet discussions, yet while one part of you realises the importance of keeping the facts close to your chest, another will be urging you to blurt out everything you know. Wait a couple of days and your position should be stronger.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It would be a shame if your genuine nobility of spirit were now to be sacrificed on the altar of financial success. Instead, try to see that money is a resource to be used for the general good. A change of heart on your part will transform partners’ feelings about you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your eyes may be bigger than your stomach at the moment, which is a colourful way of saying that your ambitions may be unrealistic considering your resources. Traditional entertainments suit your mood, so stick to old friends and familiar places – and be happy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Given that the overwhelming mood of the times is philanthropic, charitable, confused, visionary, impractical and muddled, see to it that you are able to distinguish gullibility and exploitation from genuine service to others. Be a door-mat no longer!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It may be with a certain amount of relish that you observe so many other people behaving in a way which is out of character for them but perfectly natural to you. In other words, its unrealistic and muddled, dreamy and romantic. At last, the whole world takes its cue from you!