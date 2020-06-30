Horoscope Today, June 30, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Gemini other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 30, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Gemini other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Yesterday’s lunar alignments have left you feeling emotionally winded. However, as luck would have it, this year’s version of celestial events offers you all the opportunity you need to get back in the driving seat and, by tomorrow, come out on top.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is no reason why everything should be black and white, and you must expect another day when all is not quite clear. The most ideal way to get the very best out of your planetary aspects is to enjoy your dreams and follow your instincts. Wear your sense of humour on your sleeve.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Although you’re renowned as a communicative sort of a person, team-work is not always your major strength. Somehow you now have to find a way of fitting in while at the same time asserting your very individual and totally unique version of what is needed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Forget your sensitive, retiring Cancerian qualities. Today it is time to bring out a different feature of your celestial personality, being more ambitious, tough and ruthless. Also, as a matter of urgency, expect the unexpected! You can never be too prepared.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus is happy sailing through your chart, but will soon bring changes to your romantic hopes. Take all opportunities to enjoy yourself, but, bearing in mind the general irresponsibility inherent in today’s mighty planetary aspects, you will have to decide where to draw the line.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Powerful financial indications continue for a little while longer, but in view of the fact that the stars indicate carelessness and loss, you must question all ambiguous claims and suspicious details. Somebody may have misled you, probably without meaning to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

I am afraid that you will have no choice but to listen to what other people are saying. If you do try to close your eyes or avert your gaze then you will actually provoke them into even louder announcements and proclamations! That doesn’t mean that their words will suddenly make sense, though!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Keep up the hard work! Even if you are taking time off then you should keep active and flexible. If you adopt a narrow and dogmatic course, the ground may be swept from under your feet. Also, if you make a rash promise then a partner might take you at your word.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you are in tune with the heavens, then you have managed to extend a period of hope and opportunity. It’s almost as if you are enjoying a sort of personal emotional revival. Do not feel bad about enjoying yourself if other people are working, and don’t let them put you down or make you feel small.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The only way to function today is to throw out every prejudice and pre-conception. This is something at which you excel, in spite of your rather undeserved stuffy astrological reputation. If you start again with a blank slate then you might realise that you misjudged a partner, and that they underestimated you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is much to be done that still seems to concern your long-term future. If you have lost sight of a number of goals, use your current planetary energies wisely to talk to the experts, chat to friends and seek advice from every corner, especially from people who have been here before.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You could be in a gambling mood. Take emotional risks by all means, and adopt unusual plans if they suit your mood. However, do bear in mind that financial prospects are dodgy, so don’t throw good money after bad. Also, listen to loved ones: they could be smarter than you think.

