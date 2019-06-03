Horoscope Today, June 3, 2019: Taurus, Cancer, Aries, Leo and others, check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Monday is the Moon’s day. In fact, the first hour after sunrise on Monday is the Moon’s hour. According to tradition, if you want to take any action to improve home and family affairs, this is the time to do it. That’s not particularly convenient for late risers, though!

Aries (Mar 21- Apr. 20)

Planetary aspects are hopeful, optimistic and inspired at the beginning of the week and you’re likely to be in an expansive and extravagant mood. Friends will be urging you to experiment with new enterprises. It’s all down to two planets – Mercury and Neptune which, between them, massively enhance your imagination.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The theme for this week must be reconciliation, especially for those of you who feel that you have been the victim of quite undeserved criticism. It takes more courage to turn the other cheek than to seek revenge, so don’t let other people pressurise you into doing what you know is wrong.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your life is by its very nature complicated, which is why interpreting your planetary picture at the moment is so difficult. The problem is that, while you are being urged to take a gamble, there is no absolute or ultimate guarantee of success.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The main focus of activity must be your immediate environment, which doesn’t only refer to family chores or domestic decorations and repairs: you may also be getting more involved in some sort of community action; perhaps you’re coming to see the wider world as a sort of extended part of your own family.

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

Daily trends are ruled mainly by the Moon’s rapid motion. Today it is issued close to home which dominates your thinking. The obsessive planet Pluto will be turning your mind to what you can do to improve the situation, encouraging you to accept only the real thing; no imitations, please!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Spending money must now be more important than saving it. How is this? Are there perhaps items you can buy which will dramatically improve your lifestyle or enhance the quality of life? Luxury seems to be more important than a necessity, so relax a little.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The current planetary alignment is ideal for those of you who are participating in a spiritual quest, but not of much help to those who are bogged down with practical cares or snowed under with chores. A word of advice, though – try and take whatever time off you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Current transits highlight the higher side of life, the human quest for Truth. The ideal way to express your planetary patterns for the next few days is to willingly sacrifice your interests in the service of those who are genuinely in need of sympathy and support.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The current celestial picture is highly expansive. As far as you are concerned this might mean that your investments or savings may yield a greater than expected return, but also that, over the next month, your spending may spiral out of control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If worldly ambitions seem to be meeting practical problems, don’t kick against fate. Instead, switch your attention to long-term plans: if you could wish for anything in the world, what would it be? World peace, perhaps? Or at least an end to a confrontation in your own life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is your inner world of dreams and beliefs that are most important at the moment. Unfortunately, if you are primarily concerned with daily trivia, the subtleties of the present time may pass you by. Raise your sights as high as you can and look at the bigger picture.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This week’s stellar alignments are ideally suited to your imaginative and impractical nature. My advice is to press ahead with social, professional and financial schemes, but not to go beyond the planning stage just yet. Give yourself at least until next week.