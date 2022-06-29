Horoscope Today, June 29 2022: Leo, Libra, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If relationships with children or younger relatives have been complicated, put the past behind you and concentrate on having a simple and fulfilling time from here on. There will be more tension, but everything depends on how you handle it. Remember, restraint impresses people.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Sun is now about to start shedding new light on matters which have been buried for far too long. If you’re smarting after recent family disputes, then you now have two weeks to deal with all underlying problems. Start by asking partners what they think – and how they feel.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you have ever wondered why other people are so very strange, but have been unable to find the answer, you may have been looking in the wrong place. Your planets now suggest that the answer lies with you as much as with anyone else. Perhaps your actions have even had unintended consequences.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your finances have certainly seen some changes over the past few weeks, and there are more to come. You can now use your time to build up your personal funds for the future. Even in romantic affairs, much depends on what you can afford. Hopefully partners will be understanding.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon commences a new relationship with your sign, so it’s now a special time for Leos. You’re therefore entering a cycle which favours personal resolutions for the future: do yourself a favour and make a wish! But will it come true? You’ll never know unless you try!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Friends and rivals agree over what needs to be done. Yet it is possible that what is now begun will be completed in a very different form from your current expectations. In love, take it easy and play it cool. Oh, and don’t forget a promise you made some time ago.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your social life is about to be revived and reinvigorated in a rather surprising manner. You may be aware of new possibilities as early as tomorrow, but it may be as long as two weeks before the desired invitations arrive. Perhaps it’s just that partners are impossibly slow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

One particular new situation at home should be discussed without delay. You are surprisingly good at getting practical talks going when you have to and, if you can knock some sense into a partner’s head, you’ll do them an enormous favour. There’s no doubt about it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’ll soon spend a little extra time mulling over the financial situation. There are of course shopping trips to make, but such routine matters seem to be but the tip of an iceberg which at its depths touches all that is most fundamental in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Happily, the Moon is in a helpful position. You can afford to embark on the day’s schedule with supreme confidence, but you will also have to be honest and upfront about your true feelings. Nobody will respect you if you attempt to pull the wool over their eyes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

No matter how hard other people try, don’t let them prise any secrets out of you. And, if you have any spare time, do spend a few moments by yourself in quiet contemplation, free from the responsibilities and distractions of the modern age. You need to work out exactly what you really think.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

That passionate pair, Venus and Mars, encourage intense desires, but somehow make you feel a little inhibited at the same time. Just how you are going to pick your way through this emotional dilemma is a question which is at present as clear as mud!