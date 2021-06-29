Horoscope Today, June 29, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Just because your planetary patterns are encouraging professional acclaim and financial rewards, it doesn’t mean that you will see the fruits of your labours just yet. It’s possible that there are one or two personal questions to be ironed out first.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon, a personal planet which represents your day-to-day affairs, teams up with Neptune and Pluto, which symbolise your life as a whole. It’s therefore time to think deeply about your future. Consider any option available. Even the most unlikely ideas could help open new doors.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Now that you have stunned colleagues into silence by your dramatic show of inspiration and energy, you must be magnanimous. Generosity in victory is a trait which will be much admired. On the other hand, you are entitled to give yourself a pat on the back – even if nobody else does!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Just remember that those old planets Saturn, Uranus and Neptune are as likely to bring joy and satisfaction as problems and self-doubt. Now that the planetary alignments are so positive, please try to emphasise the former qualities at the expense of the latter: believe in yourself!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus and Mercury are still sending sensational messages to your sign, guaranteeing that ideas will be flowing thick and fast. Allow thoughts about your long-term future to dictate much-needed decisions at work. Once partners have satisfied themselves that you know what you’re talking about, they’ll back you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You must now ask yourself if it matters one jot what other people say, think or do? It is time to pay attention to the truth with a capital ‘T’, rather than to the ephemeral and essentially trivial opinions that surround you. If you’re in the opening stages of a new romance, by the way, your passion will be undimmed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It seems that your main problem has been in convincing a partner or colleague that change is both overdue and necessary. There is a better than average chance that people will now agree with you, at least as far as your financial proposals are concerned.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Teamwork is the key for the next two weeks, even if you find it hard to break out of your normally secretive state of mind. If you are to secure help and assistance you must share your plans and proposals. You may even have to put up some cash as an initial guarantee of your good faith.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It seems unlikely that you will be able to take a back seat for a while, mainly because working affairs and partnership qualifications seem destined to take up more and more of your time. The point is surely that you have allowed your own feelings about what is and is not possible to box you in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A series of brilliant and challenging aspects indicate that close companions have the situation well under control and are able to cope without assistance. Nevertheless, at such a hopeful moment, it will do you credit to lend a timely helping hand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are certainly not about to be excessively influenced by those you consider beneath you. Even so, people who are less capable or accomplished than you may have the strength to overrule you. One piece of advice for today – turn your attention to urgent cash issues. You could pick up a bargain and prevent a potential problem running out of hand.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

One particularly reassuring planetary aspect is now permitting you to speak out and formulate fresh ideas. Yet you should not try to squash debate if other people put forward their own proposals. You have followed the inevitable thus far. But should you go any farther?