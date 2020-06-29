Horoscope Today, June 29, 2020: Leo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 29, 2020: Leo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The fact that the Moon, ruling your emotions, is so very important today, suggests that not only is this a day to bring all existing plans to fruition, but also that you should do your best to force the pace. Other people need to remember who is top!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s not always a good idea to reveal all. In fact, you do seem to have something to be secretive about. All things considered, I’d say that so sudden and so curious is the current change in direction, that it may be the end of the week before you discover what is really going on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may throw yourself into social engagements with one hundred and one percent enthusiasm. It’s a wonderful day for differences of opinion, so if you have anything to get off your chest, do so today. The one qualification is that you must stick to the facts.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The time will come when you have to consider a professional or other worldly ambition in a new light. The only way to learn is to make mistakes, so don’t worry about whether something is going to work out as planned. Just do it! You’ll get it right next time.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Today’s energetic lunar alignments are splendid for all Leos everywhere. Focus on all adventurous schemes, throw caution to the wind and let yourself go. Hopefully, partners should take care of the practical ramifications. If they don’t, then you can always sort them out in a few days’ time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Fortunate planetary pressures are set to produce increased prosperity and popularity for poor old Virgo! Help might come from where it is least expected, perhaps in the form of hard cash, hopefully within the next three days. If nothing happens now, then you might have to wait for another month!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Sun extends its bountiful influence over you, indicating that a significant season is continuing. You may feel as if a family member is giving you a sideways push, temporarily knocking you off your perch. However, the lesson may be a salutary and much needed one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The theme for the day is hard work. In every area of life, even if you’re pursuing a romantic goal, you should push yourself to the limit. There could be satisfactory developments for those of you contemplating major domestic upheavals, mainly because you’re more determined than you were in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

As from now you should begin to allocate a higher priority to your creative powers and instincts. Today’s forceful lunar alignment suggests that this is a positive time to lay your feelings on the line. Just make sure that you’ve got the facts straight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A number of planetary cycles reach critical points today. Ambitious Capricorns are about to hit an assertive professional phase but, before then, all Goats must make the necessary adjustments at home. You can’t afford to overlook any detail, no matter how small.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Today’s harmonious planetary picture offers you the chance to conduct a minor revolution in almost whatever area of life you choose. Financially, keep a tight rein on family spending, and a close watch on younger relations. You need to know where to draw the line.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Many Pisceans labour under the illusion that they are thoroughly unmaterialistic and superior to such things as financial considerations. Just how wrong this is, will be proved over the next three days! There’ll be times when you’ll have a shrewd financial brain on those sensitive shoulders.

