Horoscope Today, June 29, 2019: Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer—check astrology prediction

Let me look at Gemini today. Geminian people are often the liveliest on the planet. They are certainly the wittiest. Listen to a Gemini speak and you’ll be amazed how they can give a simple word a thousand different meanings. Many of them hilarious!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Cash and career matters are still on your mind, but do try to put practical issues behind you during the weekend. Life is too short to spend all your time worrying over how you are ever going to pay your way. If you’re unsure of a romantic development, you’d better hang on until next week.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Make an early start if you want to get ahead of the pack. Social prospects are still bright and, although you will be giving some thought to worldly matters, you really ought to try and relax. Yet that can only be done if you stick your head in the sand.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a favourable weekend for getting financial plans into shape. Forge ahead with all family arrangements and hope for the best: someone may be arranging a pleasant surprise for you. The best way to tackle domestic ructions is to be totally practical and stick to the facts. Try to take partners’ minds off their woes.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Why is it that people at home seem determined to disagree with your plans or think up problems to slow you down? Perhaps it’s because you failed to consult them when you were dreaming up your current schemes. In that case, you’d better try to persuade them you did it for their own good.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may keep on the move this weekend, though you could be happier making short journeys rather than long. Push business matters to one side and enjoy your social life free of the cares and concerns which tend to cloud your vision. You may be a little more emotional than usual, but do try to keep your cool.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A partnership dispute or a delay in communications should clear very soon, if it has not already done so. Turn your back on fantasy and waffle, and concentrate on what you can do of practical value. Plus, you must avoid a financial risk, especially if you’re responsible for other people’s money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You could be in for a romantic weekend, especially if you’re single. If you’re spoken for, cheer up, for there is still plenty of scope for you and your partner to give life an exciting new twist. In love, partners should defer to your superior wisdom.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Anything which is set in motion today should have a rewarding outcome. However, there is much that still needs to be explained and you may be labouring under one or two misapprehensions. You’re keeping a romantic secret, and a discreet flirtation is now a distinct possibility.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’ve any spare time, you may wish to devote a little energy to your long-term interests, especially your investments and savings. Most of the indications suggest that ventures entered into now will eventually prove very profitable, but you must think them through very carefully indeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a romantic weekend in the broadest sense. Quite aside from the intimate, emotional side of your life, you will be looking at the world through rose-tinted spectacles. Exotic cultures may beckon, but you must love partners for who they are, rather than for who you’d like them to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A restless mood may make it difficult to concentrate, but there will be rewards if you find yourself in unfamiliar surroundings. Social gatherings have much to offer, but only if you are prepared to leap into the unknown, ready for absolutely anything.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Diplomacy is still your best policy if you’re trying to hang on to one particular friendship. On the other hand, if you are at the end of your tether, there is no better moment to set yourself free. If a partner is over-stressed don’t lose your cool,but offer your support.