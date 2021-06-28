Horoscope Today, June 28, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You have reached the end of a stressful and challenging phase and you should take advantage of increasingly relaxed conditions to recharge your batteries. Let me emphasise the message by pointing out that you’ll be back in the fray next month.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Sun is about to add its help and support to that already offered by Mercury and Venus. As long as you can avoid the temptation to give someone a taste of their own medicine, this should be a positive and relatively contented time. Keep a sharp eye on potential financial problems, though.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Like many of your friends and associates, you are moving towards the end of a period that may have been rather upsetting, not to say traumatic. The general trend of events has been in your favour, and it will be pleasant to run into more restful circumstances.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The entire period is one of change and circumstances will alternate between challenging and harmonious phases, both of which are necessary to your progress. You have now moved into a positive period, so please be appreciative. After all, it might be an old cliché but every cloud really does have a silver lining.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

By the end of the week the planets will be focusing on regions of your chart associated with your major long-term ambitions. By all means press ahead with plans which are already underway, but at the same time you must open your eyes to the future and trust in yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon is setting up a slightly uncertain mood, possibly because you’re being forced to look at events from an emotional perspective rather than through your normal analytical spectacles. One other word of advice: as stress rises, so you have to look after your physical health, otherwise you’ll burn yourself up.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Turn away from the complications of personal relationships and emotional entanglements, and concentrate on more worldly pursuits for a change. As a matter of interest, there is still great scope for improvement in your financial situation, perhaps because a friend points you in the right direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Close and intimate partners will be playing an ever greater role in your life over the coming week or so. You really must try to be more tolerant than usual of other people’s little foibles and fancies. You see, if you give your understanding now, you’ll receive support and loyalty later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Someone may be trying to get the better of you, possibly at work. There is nothing wrong with this, as a little healthy competition will help you get your own act together. You have a little over a week in which to take an important personal decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Excellent creative influences suggest that you must bring a healthy dose of spontaneity to all your affairs, including work. It’s a positive time, not one to wallow in self-doubt. You’ll be considering the legal implications of your plans, and contemplating the moral high ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The pressure is building up in regions of your solar chart closely connected to all that is most fundamental to your existence. A sentimental trip or nostalgic investigation of your roots is likely some time soon. When it comes, go all the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will be breaking through your natural shyness to an increasing extent before long. Such is the power and quality of your ideas that you must share them with people or risk a feeling of frustration. And then you’ll end up doubting your real, undeniable talents. And that would never do.