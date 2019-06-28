Horoscope Today, June 28, 2019: Leo, Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Gemini, Cancer—check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Taurus is my sign of the moment. I’m a great admirer of people born under this sector of the zodiac. Or, at least, of their finer qualities! You can do no worse than choose a Taurean to feature amongst your closest friends. They’ll stand by you through thick and thin – and who could ask for more?

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 21)

At your most prolific you’re capable of moving along at an incredible rate. Now that Mars is having such an impact on your private life, you will probably brook no opposition and accept no compromise. You need to make it clear to others that you can no longer be taken for granted.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Relationships with children may have been rather uncertain over the last couple of days. The truth of the matter may be that you are more sensitive than usual, not that young relatives’ behaviour is necessarily worse. On the other hand, professional changes will soon offer you hope for the future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s dominant planetary alignment opens the door to a brave new future. You may now begin to see the sense in family differences or domestic pressures that until now have seemed somewhat pointless. You’ll set out to increase your physical fitness – or recover lost health.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As a matter of principle, you should acknowledge that there is some truth in other people’s opinions even if you personally feel that they are completely and utterly wrong. You must concede the possibility that it is you who is profoundly mistaken.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Tie up loose ends and get trivialities out of the way before you make any more bold moves. You might have bright ideas of your own, but you may be wise to sit back and let others call the shots for a while. Otherwise, you could get the flak if plans go awry.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Life may still be a little fraught and unpredictable. If you are sure that all expected dramatic events have now taken place, you may begin to pick up the pieces and wonder where you go from here. For now, you need to keep a level head at home, seeing relations’ points of view.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have been playing the romantic lead for long enough. However, there’s no need to come down to earth just yet. Hopefully, you have by now recovered from a recent fright or upset. You’ll be keeping your plans to yourself, but there’s nothing wrong with that!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Social stars are still strong, but your plans may have been altered by what friends and acquaintances have done or said in the last twenty four hours, or perhaps over the past week. In the present circumstances, you can’t go too far wrong if you stick to what you know to be right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Even though the planets are activating a number of areas of your chart, the emphasis is still solidly on your financial affairs. There doesn’t seem any way around the fact that this is a high-spending period. But you must beware of con-merchants offering ridiculous promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Unlooked-for benefits will be an added bonus in all group activities. However, you may prefer the intimacy of one-to-one relationships, which is where the real gains will lie. Meanwhile, your charming manner is paying welcome dividends at work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is difficult to know just where you should turn. If you wish, you may put pressing and important matters on hold and spend your way to happiness. This is, without doubt, an extravagant phase, though you can help yourself by getting every guarantee on the market.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In spite of your doubts, social prospects are bright, so get the chance to relax, unwind and look for a change of scene. Pleasant companionship is all very well, but you may want something more intense. Yet intensity brings its own problems, so you must be prepared for the consequences.