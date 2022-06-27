Horoscope Today, June 27 2022: Leo, Libra, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Lunar alignments are very much to your taste today, but will only confer their promised benefits if you are happy to go along with all adventurous suggestions and invitations. Also, remember to check up on your rights, lest someone takes advantage of you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As the days pass, it will become much easier for you to relax and enjoy yourself. On the other hand, if you imagine domestic responsibilities are becoming lighter, you might be in for a shock! If people you live with begin to think that you’re slacking, then they may soon play a trick on you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Good communication is of the essence. Over the next few days you must say what needs to be said. You should have got something important off your chest by now, but there are still one or two hidden resentments. These, though, can be left until later.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun is now preparing to reduce its romantic presence, a poetic indication that you must draw the veil over several difficult situations, and make sure that a number of promising opportunities are of lasting value. Hang on to the past by all means, but not on to people and places that are no good for you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Sometimes planetary cycles just refuse to be convenient. Your stars are out of tune with the working week, and ideally you should extend your personal activities until Wednesday, at least. However, if there is serious business to conduct today, make sure you concentrate on the financial aspects.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Secrets are all very well, but the fact that you’re still not letting on about something important could eventually cause a spot of aggravation. You must pick your time carefully – next week might bring the best moment to reveal all. Can you wait? I think so!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Like many other people, your mood will change on Wednesday and Thursday. So, if you have social arrangements to confirm, do so as soon as possible, mainly because by the end of the week partners will be showing an increasing tendency to misunderstand the simplest instruction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s still a lot to happen at work, and you are by no means at the end of a period of professional adjustment. A complete change of direction is likely for many Scorpios, and even if you’re not in paid employment, a major long-term ambition is about to crystallize.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon is in an intense relationship with your sign, an indication that while you may be a little more emotional than usual, you have the advantage in most dealings with other people, both at work and at home. You must use your talents and energy wisely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If financial decisions are pending, don’t mess around or prevaricate. There is a great deal to be gained from exerting your monetary muscle to get your own way. Dazzle people with the facts, and you may just find that they come round to your way of thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’ll have to clarify the issues in all personal relationships now. Although you are about to enter a phase in which the emotional situation should be generally satisfying, you’ll be guided by your instincts and hence liable to make one or two false moves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If conditions at work need to be improved, or if your daily burden must be lightened, then talk to the people who can help. You have everything to gain by opting for dialogue and debate, everything to lose by keeping yourself to yourself. Stay close to the folk who matter.