Horoscope Today, June 27, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Leo and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 27, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Leo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The most satisfying way to spend your time is by following your favourite hobby, especially if it’s practical, and particularly if it offers you the chance to potter around by yourself! The best relationships are based around shared interests rather than raw passion.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may give extra-special attention to relationships with children and younger relations, and seek much-needed improvements – wherever possible. Make the fulfilment of your own unique talents the priority, rather than always doing what other people want.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may still be pre-occupied with tangled emotions at home, although the general drift seems to be extremely positive. You are easily provoked at the moment, so if partners seem determined to irritate you, take a deep breath before responding.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your mood looks increasingly lively, and your hidden nomadic tendencies may be coming out – so you could be smitten by an attack of wanderlust. However, what is most important at the moment is to explain yourself properly, and banish all misunderstandings.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s time for a spot of moderate extravagance, and it’s surprising how a few extra treats can lift your morale. You should also be free with your feelings, and avoid placing any financial value on emotional relationships – don’t judge other people by how much they earn.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should be on top form, and this is certainly no time for regrets. The present is the gateway to the future, and the way you handle your personal affairs now will colour your life over the next twelve months. You’re creating your future right now – and that’s quite a thought.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may be in a relatively quiet mood today, which means that if you’ve arranged sociable activities you may be dreaming of being by yourself! By the evening you should be feeling more on top of things. If there’s a lesson, then it’s to keep your options open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may feel that you have been slighted or wronged, but there might not be much that you can do about it. It’s far better to turn away from strife and get on with personal ambitions and treasured friendships. The people you need to mix with are those who have stood by you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have certainly had a lot to put up with, but there is much to be thankful for as well. People who have been rather rough with your feelings should be balanced by those who are helping you to discover your desires. Perhaps the friends you need most are those who can appeal to every side of your personality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Leave your doubts and qualms to one side and seize all passing chances while you can. You really won’t know what you like until you’ve tried as many different activities and lifestyles as possible. And don’t let your beliefs unduly restrict your experiences.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There seem to be a lot of calls on your resources at the moment, and there may be nothing you can do but to spend your valuable funds. You can, if you wish, go with the stars and exploit the chance to be extravagant. But it’s up to you to make sure that every crumb of cash is well-spent.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The sensitive relationship between Venus and Mars may have brought a resurgence of emotional tension, but it has now passed and you should relax once again. One of the best things you can do is open up more to family relationships, removing all those barriers and emotional defences.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd