Horoscope Today, June 27, 2019: Leo, Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Gemini, Cancer— check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Pisces is my sign of the day. Pisceans are the most sensitive people on the planet, and when their lives are going well, the kindest. That augurs happily for a period when we can expect people of goodwill, no matter what their signs, to thrive. That should make a welcome change!

Advertising

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You have every right to be pleased with your prowess at work. However, over the next few days you will have to face up to a number of hard choices which will affect your personal life and colour the way other people see you. Yet nobody at the moment seems to be able to grasp the real truth.



TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Is there some way in which you can rearrange your work to reflect your creative aspirations? Certainly there are many intriguing ideas afoot, all of which could form the basis of an interesting experiment. If you have any doubts or questions, you might not get the right answer until next week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You can ignore family pressures or domestic irritations no longer. Today’s steamy Lunar angle will give you the chance to deal with all long-delayed questions. Don’t expect instant agreement or approval though, as it’s just one of those times when everyone has their own opinion.

Advertising

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Important discussions may be more difficult than you anticipate. The simple reason is that everybody seems to place such unrealistic hopes on the outcome. Stick to your guns for now, otherwise partners will imagine that you’re a right old push-over.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The financial news may not be what you expected, but the net result could be positive if it enables you to reorganise your affairs. There are some commitments which cannot be changed, but you still have some room for movement. In love, it’s time to tell someone how you feel about them. You can keep quiet no longer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your current planetary aspects will offer you a shot in the arm, shaking you out of any complacent corners or ruts you’ve been hiding in. Don’t expect dramatic events just yet – you may have to wait a few more days before the lie of the land is clear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Something may happen to worry or upset you. Perhaps you will feel that other people are blaming you unfairly for things you haven’t done. However, such concerns are illusions which will be dispelled when the facts are known. But that might not be until late next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’ll enjoy social activities all the more if you are ready for anything and happy to join in without worrying about the consequences. Don’t be hung up on excessively conventional standards of behaviour. Instead, you may try to carve an individual path for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is professional rather than private affairs which are the focus of your concern today. The last thing you want to do is get involved in a quite unnecessary public slanging match, so watch your step. You may not be in the wrong but, then, nobody will care whose fault it is!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The planets are on your case so to speak. The cosmos is expecting you to do your duty by combining self-interest with your higher principles. Quite apart from such lofty questions, you are still experiencing powerful travel stars. You may even go exploring new lands.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Check out new investment opportunities, and don’t be unduly concerned if a previous course of action now appears to be distinctly unpromising or unprofitable. You’ll act fast but keep your options open, just in case circumstances change as fast for you as they have done for others.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s a burst of turbulence in the cosmic atmosphere today, so expect stormy weather emotionally. Even if you keep your cool, partners are determined to pick a fight or provoke you somehow. You can always escape by going a long way away, or at least round the corner!