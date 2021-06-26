Horoscope Today, June 26: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

Try to remember that with the Moon approaching a visionary relationship with Neptune, you are in an idealistic mood. Yet your ambitions are being fuelled by hopes which may be unreasonable and others may complain that you have a rather outsize ego.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

Idealistic, inspirational, religious and imaginative Taureans should come into their own under today’s high-minded planetary impulses. All of you will find that overseas contacts and travel plans assume a more pressing importance than in the past.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

The Moon shifts its position ever so gradually, bringing one brief phase to an end. You may begin to see developments, which once seemed incredibly dramatic, through new sober and down-to-earth eyes. The point to remember at the moment is that endings always give way to new beginnings.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

After all you’ve endured on the personal level, you may be inclined to resent other people. I don’t think that anyone can blame you for the way you feel, but for your own sake, you must realise that the future is more important than the past. Now could be the time to let go.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

During the next few weeks you should ensure that any adjustments in your earnings and joint finances will be to your long-term advantage. Don’t be embarrassed about the need to look after number one. And don’t be backward about coming forward!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

Over the next month or two you must give full rein to your utterly unique and individual talents. Those artistic and creative aspects of the Virgoan character, about which I have already spoken in previous columns, are growing daily more intense. Believe in yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

No matter how turbulent the situation becomes, this may be one of the most exciting periods since last year. Family affairs seem to be drifting towards a state of high drama and happy gatherings are on the cards. It’s also, by the way, a good time to dance the night away!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

As the weekend progresses it will become clear that travel prospects are looking more favourable and that misunderstandings can now be cleared up. You’ll probably hear a snippet of very useful news, one which I think could introduce you to a whole new outlook on life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

Sagittarians are not always known as the world’s greatest charmers — they’re usually much too truthful. Yet I have a feeling that you may have to withdraw or qualify a number of recent statements, no matter whether you do have the facts on your side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

The winds of change are blowing through Capricorn with a gentle insistency. You are being pushed towards a future which is more compassionate, imaginative and much more deeply satisfying than in the past. Your travel stars are also looking pretty lively, so if you fancy a trip somewhere, go for it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

A sociable start to the day could be followed by a more reclusive phase. You may find that there are certain meetings and gatherings you would rather cancel. It all depends on who exactly is involved, and where you’re meeting them. Take it one step at a time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

You may as well burn the candle at both ends – after all, you only live once. Your social, romantic and emotional stars have scarcely ever been better, and I wouldn’t want you to miss significant opportunities. Neither would I want you to miss out on a new friendship.