Horoscope Today, June 26, 2020: Leo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may feel exploited or taken for granted, but this is not really the point. The fact is that this is a positive moment for putting yourself out on behalf of others, even if you think they don’t deserve it. Get things into perspective – and put your feelings in their place!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

All artistic and creative types are favoured by today’s compassionate Moon. If you don’t think that you fall into this bracket, you can still do your best to be spontaneous and develop those unique and wonderful gifts that you have always ignored.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s time to go back to first principles and start from scratch. This does mean dealing with left-over family questions, as well as all those lingering practical domestic chores. But it’s also important to have a vision of the future, just to put everything into context.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have done extremely well in many respects, but there is still some way further to go. Over the next few days, you may gather fresh information, discuss your plans and re-arrange some of your long-held opinions about what is right and what is wrong.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There seems to be some sort of power struggle going on, and superficial causes of disagreement, such as money, could be nothing more than a distraction. If your personal plans and ideas become the centre of attention, you may concede that you might just be wrong for a change!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s a wonderful world waiting just around the corner – in your dreams! Today’s bold lunar alignments encourage flights of fancy. If you’re ready, then you may set your imagination free, leave daily concerns to take care of themselves, and focus on what could be, instead of being weighed down by what is.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Forget all petty concerns and trivial details. If you can see beyond surface appearances, you’ll glimpse the timeless reality concealed behind the daily facade. You should listen to your imagination and follow your dreams. You don’t know where they’ll lead, but you’ll never find out unless you look!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Social life could be taking a turn for the better, and your romantic hopes should be high. Do be aware, though, of the risks of over-committing yourself financially, and only make promises you know you can fulfil. Give yourself a way out until you’re absolutely sure.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should find that other people are much better able to take care of themselves, which means that you can concentrate on long-term ambitions. It’s time to shape up to new responsibilities, particularly if you have some favours to return.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today’s super stars hold out superb prospects for all Capricorns planning to start a new course of study, fight a legal battle or travel overseas. In all matters it is necessary to seize the moral high ground. Plus, there’s a chance that what is good for you may be even better for others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The time looks right for taking a treasured relationship one stage deeper, entering a new level of intensity. It also happens to be an ideal moment for making extraordinarily profitable investments, so keep a look-out for passing opportunities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You really must shape up to the truth in relationships, such as it is. The problem lies in distinguishing the way people really are from the way you would like them to be. In the meantime, take your pleasures where you can, and appreciate people’s strengths instead of drawing attention to their weaknesses.

