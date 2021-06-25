Horoscope Today, June 25: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

Your travel stars are superb though, as ever, when the stars are so intense a certain amount of self-control is necessary. By this, I mean that you should take responsibility for guaranteeing that all instructions and directions are crystal clear.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

Sometimes the stars say one thing but I must advise you to do another. For example, this week and next the stars urge you to settle old scores. But I must question whether in fact you might not be better off putting the past behind you in a spirit of reconciliation?

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

Reach out and try to see what close partners are really feeling and thinking. Make a genuine effort to understand their hopes and fears and you’ll do your relationships, and hence your own interests, no end of good. At home there are now excellent opportunities for a party and for extra luxury.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

Don’t worry so much. The tendency to brood is a typical Cancerian complaint but you need to look on the bright side. I’m mentioning this because the current awkward lunar alignments may make you feel rather run-down. What’s the solution? Do what you enjoy most!

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

Confusion is in the air. You must give loved ones the chance to express their grievances otherwise you may be caught up in a tangle which prevents you from making the most of your many talents. The fact is that you can only benefit when everyone expects the best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

Today’s lunar alignments challenge you to review the very foundations of your existence. On a less profound level, you’ll have plenty to get on with at home. Some of you will feel that family responsibilities are taking up too much of your precious time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

Domestic affairs are moving into a confused period when banana skins may abound, yet those of you with active public lives will shortly receive your just rewards. Professionally, you are now entitled to go into battle for your due. For a start, you could be owed an apology.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

You’ll reach a turning point in your monetary affairs. It seems more likely that it will be minor issues such as routine bills or expenses which demand your attention rather than all those grand questions of long-term prosperity. Your motto today should be ‘live in the present’.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

Mercury, a planet which cajoles you into making difficult decisions, is now very well placed. This is a sign that, after due and careful consideration, there is an excellent chance that you will sow the seeds for a bright future. Also, criticisms which are made now could be withdrawn within two weeks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

It’s all mystery and suspicion today, and I imagine that skeletons will be rattling in Capricornian cupboards the length and breadth of the land. Enjoy a spot of peace and quiet if you can. However, those of you facing professional pressures may find that they soak up far too much of your time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

By the end of the year you will come to realise just how protected you really are, and that you alone can play the role demanded of you by relations and partners. In the meantime, be patient. The stars’ best advice is to consolidate your many personal gains and achievements.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

Your current celestial patterns can only reinforce previous advice to the effect that you must grab whatever public acclaim, attention and rewards you can. Don’t hold back at this vital stage. And don’t, whatever you do, take close partners for granted.