Horoscope Today, June 25, 2020: Scorpio, Libra, Aquarius and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Don’t expect everything to be easy, because it won’t be! On the other hand, if you get stuck into life’s little problems with the right mixture of compassion and determination, you could settle a series of difficulties at a stroke. Life is like that sometimes!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The fact that there could be a gradual relaxation of your overall mood doesn’t mean that you should let up your guard. While certain people will be all sweetness and light, some individuals will be out to create havoc. Steer a careful course, and avoid the traps set for others.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Everything now focuses on your personal life, and if you know what’s good for you, you will nip domestic discontent in the bud. Don’t be hard on people, but do be firm, including with yourself. A little bit of discipline and determination will enhance your chances.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Questions of cash drift to the front of your mind. If you wish to spend the day shopping, or even just window-shopping, that’s fair enough. Although it looks as if necessities make a better buy than luxuries, the important thing is to pamper yourself – and feel good.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you do feel like sounding off at other people, then please make sure you hit the right target. If you are able to be completely saintly, and are in a mood to polish your halo, replace resentment and suspicion with compassion for the human predicament.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s a new set of lunar alignments approaching fast and, when it does finally arrive, it will signify an emotional turning-point. This, more than anything, is why you should welcome change rather than digging in your heels. There is nothing to fear, just as long as you keep your eye on the ball.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You should be just a little more cautious about making social commitments over the next few days, for when it comes to the crunch you would rather be by yourself. It’s all a question of picking and choosing, and hanging out with the people who make you feel fine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Don’t be bashful about being self-centred. If you don’t promote your own interests when you have the chance, you’ll be no use to partners at other times. Romance is the one area where you should put others’ feelings first, just as long as you don’t let them walk all over you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s not what happens to you that’s important as much as what action you take on your own behalf. This is therefore one of those times when you can alter the world around you by rearranging your opinions, strange as it may seem. An improvement in attitude now leads to a change in action down the road.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Clear the decks of outstanding emotional business, ready for a positive end to an intimate phase. Deal with personal frustrations and financial passions today, and don’t let other people push you into saying anything you’ll regret. And if you’re waiting for an apology, don’t hold your breath!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are times when the emotional current knocks you sideways, but you have your feet planted firmly on the ground at the moment. You should therefore be able to pick yourself up – and even feel better for the experience. In the background, by the way, family responsibilities are building up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This should be a routine sort of a day, which may not sound terribly exciting. But sometimes it’s nice to surround yourself with the familiar. If you can keep your attention focused on essential activities, you’ll create space for fulfilling your favourite pleasures later on.

