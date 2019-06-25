Horoscope Today, June 25, 2019: Virgo, Aries, Leo,Taurus, Gemini, Cancer— check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

What a fine day this could be. The Moon’s changing mood indicates a high level of inspiration and creative flair. We can all imagine a better world. This is no time to put such dreams into practice, but it is an excellent moment to make plans for the future, and to prepare for the best!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s little in the way of short-term planetary aspects these days, but much happening in the way of long-term trends. Therefore, you may expect a long-running domestic saga to reach a turning point. As from today your new emotional cycle encourages partners to take responsibility.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you track the ups and downs in your moods, you’ll realise that you are moving from a period of optimism and faith to one of practical commonsense. It may therefore be time to start making concrete plans. However, many of your choices over the next few weeks will be dropped or amended before long.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, planet of the mind, is currently of little help to most people, but is a powerful support for you. You can therefore be sure that your advances will not be rebuffed, and that your romantic wishes will be granted. The final results, though, may not be what you expect.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There seems little question that you are going through a restless phase, and you may be looking to other people to satisfy your need for variety. However, partners may turn to you for support. At work, it is who you know that counts, so you may cultivate people in authority.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Astrology is all about choices, and right now you must decide between a course of blatant self-interest and a path of self-sacrifice and service to others. Search out the middle way and don’t get too het up. Mars’ changing motion signifies more relaxed conditions, so enjoy a brief breathing space.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

As the Sun feels Mars’ relentless emotional intensity over the coming two weeks you will approach a break with the past, possibly severing one particular involvement. You may act now to shape the future to your needs or risk being taken over by fate during the coming few months.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

On the surface, you can be so charming, and everything seems to be going so well. But life is never that straightforward, and you must accept that, in part, you are driven by irritation or resentment about the past. Your naturally gracious manners will stand you in good stead in coming discussions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The emphasis is on the lighter side of life, which should come as a relief. You can afford to push dull routine to one side and get on with enjoyable matters. Serious discussions are in the pipeline, though, and the next week’s invitations will help change your long-term direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If it’s prestige that you want, you must know that you will earn the respect of your peers and colleagues through following a fairly traditional path. Having established your position, you must now consolidate your achievements and decide whether you are going to stick with a long-term tie, or break it for good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Beneficial travel stars are continuing. If anything, the current planetary influences are more helpful for global connections and adventurous journeys than those which have dominated your chart so often over recent months. Hopefully, changing circumstances will permit you to have a break.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You could hardly hope for better planetary allies than Mercury and Venus if romantic life and entertaining are on the agenda, but only if you are prepared to put in the extra effort. It seems very likely that the most significant social news could come from abroad. You’ll be broadening your horizons and deepening your desires.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The accent is so firmly on your social life that anything else will come as an irritating distraction. If at all possible, try to keep professional obligations and family commitments to a minimum, otherwise complexities and complications will multiply over the next week.