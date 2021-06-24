Horoscope Today, June 24: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

The general tide of events is flowing in your favour, yet I would strongly advise you to consider the ethical, moral or legal dimension of all current plans and ambitions, no matter how trivial. And no matter how unimportant they seem in the short-term.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

It’s just not true that problems can’t be solved by throwing money at them. Go on a shopping spree today or find some other innocent way to squander your money, no matter how little, and you’ll probably cheer yourself up no end. The official name is ‘retail therapy’!

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

You may already sense the excitement that emanates from your current planetary alignments. All your emotional, intellectual and biological cycles are reaching a turning-point, so you may be under a certain amount of strain. The key is to seize every opportunity to relax rather than pushing yourself to the limit.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

Work intrudes on your consciousness today. Think about how you’re actually going to put your dreams into practice, regardless of whether your principle concern is public or professional. Once you’ve worked out a suitable plan you’ll be ready to move forward.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

Far from restricting your liberty, the stars have endowed you with that most precious of commodities – freedom of choice. Yet great self-knowledge is necessary if you are to make the right moves, so please don’t panic and never allow other folk to push you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

Even chance encounters and meetings are now likely to lead to profitable associations. Happily, you will gain from all personal and social contacts, especially those involving new friends. Just to remind you of something I said earlier, your social skills are now at a peak.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

Past efforts and sacrifices sometimes seem to have been in vain, but you must, repeat must, not slip into disillusionment. You see, it’s all a question of adopting realistic expectations and demands. If you aim for goals which are easily achievable, you’ll succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

The Moon is currently in a prosperous position, but it’s also very impatient and inclined to be rash. Don’t expect instant results or demand that partners fit in with all your wants and desires. It’s a question of treading softly and never stirring up feelings which are best left alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

Look ahead. Life at the moment may be a little tiresome, somewhat confusing and a mite emotional, but gradually the pieces of the jigsaw are falling into place. You’re now approaching the crest of a very wonderful wave, so no complaints, please.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

Honesty is your best policy, and if you feel that partners or close associates have overstepped the mark then you must rectify matters by setting a good example. It will do you no good to throw your weight around, or to imagine that you can get your own way if you don’t meet colleagues halfway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

The Moon has now moved on and, as far as trying and testing conditions in your personal life are concerned, it must be a case of least said, soonest mended. You should exploit new friendly contacts for all they’re worth and build up goodwill for the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

Don’t hide your light under a bushel. The Moon is drawing those of you with professional ambitions, perhaps on a partner’s behalf, to the centre of the stage. Do your best to help others on their way. I think you’ll find that selfless actions now will breed success later.