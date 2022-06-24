Horoscope Today, June 24 2022: Leo, Libra, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You should now be set free from the tensions that have been weighing you down. If you are still feeling slightly hemmed in, friends and colleagues may show you the way to enjoy yourself, but you must do your bit to persuade other people that you know what you’re doing.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Entrepreneurial types, professional people and ambitious aspirants are on the upward phase of a cycle. Quite simply, you, or someone close, will soon be the beneficiary of a healthy windfall or an advance at work. Whatever you do now, you need to pay attention to loved ones’ interests.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You seem to be avoiding trouble – and good for you. If you can side-step angry or demanding people, then so much the better. But I don’t think you’ll gain anything from burying your head in the sand, ostrich-style. If you face up to secret fears, they may actually go away!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A fog of uncertainty is refusing to clear up. A mystery may continue in the background, but there is almost a nil chance that you, or anyone, will truly understand what is going on. If you’re under the weather, one cause may be emotional or nervous strain.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Astrology is seldom to do with luck, pure and simple. Right now, though, there seems to be good-fortune for the asking, but you know better than anyone that good fortune is what you make it. Tension at home should be in the past and complications at work should have eased.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s a fine time for a spot of extravagance, particularly if partners have been holding you back lately. Family decisions and domestic plans are likely to work only if they concern short-term and day-to-day affairs. Long-range plans may be fun to formulate, but are unlikely to come into effect.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The general trend is still quite sober but you may, if you wish, take some time off to enjoy yourself. Serious discussions, meetings, interviews and even unwelcome chance encounters may point you in the right direction and the chances of uncovering the truth are good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Monetary influences combine with domestic, and you may go out and spend on home essentials but, for those of you in the property market or otherwise wielding large amounts of money, the signs are good and getting better. Why don’t you check out travel options? You deserve a change of scene.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a complicated moment, that’s for sure. Communication is the key, but co-operation may be hard to achieve. Some of you will be called away on a short journey. All of you will be faced with information to absorb and decisions to take. You’d better get on with it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It may seem as if, having dramatically changed your mind on many occasions, you now have decided to let fate take its course. That’s the long-term consideration. As far as today is concerned it’s money which looms large, especially for domestic commitments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You should be in the driving seat today. You may be able to take the initiative and compensate for a few recent blunders. An argumentative mood may be dealt with nicely if you are the very essence of charm. Pay a little more attention to domestic grumbles – before they become insoluble.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may be rather discreet, and a good thing too. It could be best to keep your own counsel. At home you will be inclined to do things quietly and will not take kindly to interfering busy-bodies. People who think they have a right to tell you what to do should think again.