Horoscope Today, June 24, 2020: Aries, Capricorn, Gemini and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s a slight relaxation in the planetary situation which indicates that you can pay less attention to family pressures. You’re also entering a high-stakes financial cycle, so calculate the odds very carefully before taking chances. Remember – a good gambler never loses.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may well feel as if people at home are too clever by half. What relatives will fail to realise is that they are confusing their feelings with their thoughts. You may give them more space to work out their own desires, and even provide some practical back-up.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The best way to handle your feelings is to talk about them. Family members could be surprisingly responsive, and you’ll clear up some of your own uncertainties in the process. Financial concerns may be given a rest, perhaps because there are fresh figures to come in.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your emotional security is an important issue, and you should be aware that financial worries can be a substitute for coping with deeper concerns. Bear in mind that family decisions are now in the pipeline, and that you really can’t finalise your plans until partners know what they’re doing.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon is now due to step up its emotional presence, which will account for an increase in the romantic temperature. There is nothing to be gained from keeping your feelings to yourself, but you must be clear about your motives – because, if you’re not, then you can’t expect anyone else to understand you, either!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can afford to be secretive, especially as far as family plans or domestic matters are concerned. Nobody has a right to probe into your affairs, and you must choose the time and place to tell others how you feel. Of course, once you’ve decided what you want to say, you have to find the right words.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Lift your social horizons and be prepared to make friends with new people. Even at work, your personal skills will come in useful, especially if you can get other people on your side, making valuable allies for the future. There’s a great deal to be said for listening to wiser, more experienced people, by the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You should now be prepared to take responsibility for others, although it won’t be easy. It’s better to see yourself as serving humanity. In love, it’s important to be as generous with others as possible. If you count the cost now, then they’ll remember it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Lunar alignments today are almost ideal for classic activities, like getting together with people who understand you, body and soul. Everything tends to emphasise your optimism and desire to explore life’s highways and byways. Once you’ve worked out the odds, you may even put your innate caution to one side.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is certainly a moment to look at business options. If you’re in the housing market, or otherwise planning large domestic purchases, you will have doubts, perhaps very useful ones. Press ahead with caution, guarding your rear and bearing in mind that there may be surprises around the next corner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you have been taking people for granted, you are about to be woken up with a jolt. You will discover, as so many others have before you, that complacency is a dangerous condition! Keep your wits about you and you’ll sail through smoothly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your self-sacrificing instincts will be stirred today, so you will have to draw a line between performing favours and being exploited. Stay busy and you’ll discover that work can be emotionally fulfilling. Just make sure that your efforts don’t go unnoticed.

