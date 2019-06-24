Horoscope Today, June 24, 2019: Leo, Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Gemini, Cancer— check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

The mix of fiery and watery heavenly alignments is a sure sign that change is on the way. If any of you feels like dropping some of your commitments and taking on new ones, so much the better. But if you are one of those people who likes life to remain exactly as it is, you may be out of step with the day’s events.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Much has been written about your professional hopes and ambitions over the last year or so. Now those of you climbing the career ladder may at last expect your aspirations to be satisfied. Save significant choices for later in the day, once your mind has cleared.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Once again, the planetary alignments are extraordinarily favourable, and one area of your life which stands to benefit is your relationships with children. There may even be news of an addition to the family before long. Plus, you now need more space and comfort. In your dreams!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The stars are superb for financial transactions, including property deals, whether selling or buying. Mind you, the first thing you need to do is get your facts straight! Otherwise planetary potential will do you no good. Plus, it’s your last day for keeping emotional secrets. The truth will be out next week.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The general tone of the times is optimistic, although as always, there is a chance that your hopes could be raised too high. Make a point of pushing your schemes forward and try to persuade partners that your ideas are best. You’re in a suspicious mood, but don’t let that blind you to the truth.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may expect your hard work and efforts to be rewarded financially, perhaps through extra savings, perhaps as a result of increased earnings. Such good fortune may not take place today, but within six days you will have seen your efforts bear fruit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

When the Sun encounters both vivacious Venus and magnificent Mars, the only response that is justified is one of awe at all that life has to offer. To fully appreciate just how well you are doing, you must raise your sights from routine drudgery and focus on the wonder of the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Friends could soon be seeing important questions in a new light. It is amazing, is it not, how easy you find it to persuade people that you are right? You must, though, make an effort to please. Good news from a partner should be on the way, although you may have to wait two or three days.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s much happening that is difficult to explain. However, rather than flounder around in a sea of confusion, may I suggest that all vague and muddled questions are left on one side for the time being. Otherwise partners will think you’ve let them down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

For the next six days your planets point to one conclusion: all your past professional and financial efforts and struggles are soon to be rewarded in such a manner as to show you that it was all worth while. Emotional ties though, will be particularly unreliable. You have been warned!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You still have a great deal to gain from other people, though not necessarily in a material sense. You have much to learn, for example, in terms of having the courage of your convictions and the determination to stick to what you know to be absolutely right and proper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re not alone in believing that financial affairs are essentially mysterious and impossible to explain. Yet, this week, you must have faith that even developments of which you may be completely unaware, are in your best interests. The stress level in close relationships is about to dip sharply.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are still one or two conflicts in the air, but while partners are likely to be irritable, you are capable of being quite short-tempered yourself. This week is the time for some of your famous tolerance. As passions rise, it may be up to you to keep the peace.