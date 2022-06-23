Horoscope Today, June 23 2022: Leo, Libra, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The atmosphere remains businesslike, if anything even more so than yesterday, just as long as you don’t get confused over matters of principle. You will have little choice but to accept that authority must be respected and tradition observed. Within this conservative context you may still maintain adventurous goals.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You still seem to be caught up in conflicting circumstances. A financial irritation refuses to go away but, if you can possibly focus on higher things, you will achieve deep satisfaction and realise that ultimately spiritual growth is more important than money.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your deeply-held personal beliefs are about to be challenged, but you probably know that it takes a lot to make you change your mind. However, if you decide to be more flexible than usual, you could succeed where last time you failed and

attract people who once ignored you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re raring to go, convinced that you’ve got it right, and if you haven’t already got the bit between your teeth, you soon will. The trouble is, though, that while there are pressures driving you to be busier than usual, you find it hard to pin down exactly what needs doing.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

How far can you go? That is the question of the moment. Perhaps another way to put it might be – how big a risk are you prepared to take? You’re in a gambling mood and this, combined with a note of realism, suggests that you could come out

on top.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Time marches on, and family and domestic affairs are now dominant. The entire web of relationships with everyone you’ve known since birth will begin to impinge on your consciousness, colouring the way you express your emotions and

arrange your private affairs.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re broadening your horizons, which is definitely a good thing. But just a word to those of you planning adventurous activities such as overseas journeys and explorations: delays are due to continue for another six weeks but are not

insurmountable. All of you should take it slowly and give yourselves plenty of time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’ve got to get your proper priorities sorted out. Extravagant commitments are one thing, businesslike discussions another. Family members, people you live with and anyone with whom you’re emotionally involved, will need to know your intentions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may have been caught up short, perhaps by realising just how much you have taken on. Actually, about a third of the members of your sign have a deep and highly impressive practical streak which most astrologers ignore. So, you should

now be on safe ground.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Try not to take major decisions on the basis of too hopeful a picture of things to come. Instinctively you’re on the right track but, as soon as you stop to think, you may lose the thread. There is every chance of a major offer, but it

could have a surprising twist in its tail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You won’t be prepared to give anything away today, no doubt for your own very good reasons. The one central problem seems to be an uncharacteristic lack of confidence, but it should pass quite quickly. Major material pressures will

likewise be temporary.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Difficult personal or romantic issues are your bread and butter. Where would you be without emotional excitement? However, you must avoid dumping your feelings on colleagues or relatives, otherwise you’ll get the wrong end of the stick and they’ll get the hump.