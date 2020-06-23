Horoscope Today, June 23, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, June 23, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The dominant mood of the day is still somewhat emotional, and your nesting instinct may be strong. However, your mood is about to change quite substantially so, please realise that, what seems permanent today, may have completely disappeared before long.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The best way to deal with family members, or with anyone you live with for that matter, is to talk to them. The more that goes unsaid, the greater the chances that you’ll drift into some sort of major misunderstanding. And that would never do. Not after all you’ve been through!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Cash, including your need for more with the demands on your pocket, is one major issue. However, there’s always a psychological dimension, and right now this includes your own need to be valued more in the future. Start by finding ways to boost your self-esteem.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is a great deal to be said for pressing ahead with all personal hopes and ambitions as fast as possible. The very best that you can hope for is that little opportunities will drop into your lap, unasked for. Your task will be to make the most of them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Nothing is quite as it seems, so don’t worry if you can’t think straight at the moment, but do try to separate fact from fantasy. This is not to say that one is better than the other, just that you should be sure in your own mind whether you’re dealing with the real world or not!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Stress levels tend to build up, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. A love affair will work best if you understand that friendship is more important than passion. You may already sense that emotional changes are on the way, and should realise that they are to be positively welcomed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

In love, it looks very much as if secrecy is still the order of the day. It may be that other people are not yet ready to understand your feelings, but there could also be a slight lack of confidence on your part. Mind you, perhaps a few doubts are a good thing!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Set your sights high today and go for adventurous options. However, you should keep an eye on authority figures, including employers, who are developing strange ideas, especially if it looks as if they may pass judgment on your behaviour. You don’t want to miss out!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Monetary rewards are no doubt overdue, but if you can possibly get financial loose ends tied up today, you’ll clear the decks ready for tomorrow. What is ultimately more important, though, is recognition of your talents. It’s good to have cash in your pocket, but better to feel that other people honour your achievements, however small.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Partnership is extremely important. This is not necessarily for any wonderfully selfless reason, but because, for sheer self-interest, you must link up with individuals who think and feel as you do. You can do without people who always criticise you, at least for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The dominant daily pattern in your chart is still work, but the possible manifestations are many. Even if you’re planning to put your feet up, you may find that the most fulfilling way to spend the day is performing little favours for others. It’s good to do good!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s an ongoing risk of friction at home. In the past, this has involved simple practical matters but, right now, there seems to be some emotional strain. Use the opportunity to clear the air – and reassure other people that the worst may never happen!

