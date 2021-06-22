Horoscope Today, June 22: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

You have undoubtedly been in a state of anxiety regarding money in the past, but I don’t see that you have anything to worry about at present. Today’s lunar alignments should kick-start you into making the most of certain prosperous openings, mainly because you’ll be able to cope with practical details.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

The Moon’s challenge to your sign makes it difficult for you to relax or dodge responsibilities and commitments. There’ll always be someone looking over your shoulder, reminding you of all those necessary tasks. However, the alignment is

basically a positive one, so you should find plenty of friendly support.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

You are essentially good-natured, it is true. You also have a unique capacity to see the best in others. Now that the stars are in such an idealistic mood you may put your money where your mouth is and give partners what they need most –

hard cash. But you have to be sure that you’re not being taken for a ride.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

You’re in an ambitious phase, so there’s no use in pretending that you’re a sweet, amenable little thing. Come out fighting and friends and colleagues will respect you all the more. If you’re on the lookout for bargains, the afternoon could bring your best moments.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

At last partners or business colleagues are showing their true colours. Or are they? This is a time for illusions and apparitions, and first impressions and surface appearances are not to be trusted. In matters of the heart you can get

your way with a generous gesture.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

The Sun is moving through an imaginative region of your solar chart, urging you to become more pliable and broadminded about domestic affairs. Underlying resentments may surface within a few days, possibly to everyone’s relief. After

all, it will be good to clear the air.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

This is bound to be a period of far-reaching changes in your life, in the personal sphere as much as the professional. Your main hope over the next forty-eight hours is to get financial affairs on a firmer footing. In love, you’re still keeping your secrets, perhaps wisely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

With both Venus and Mercury boosting your social charms, now is the time to promote your closest relationships and do your best by other people. You can use your time wisely to mend any rifts that opened last week and move to prevent future disagreements before they arise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

You can always get what you want, even if sometimes you don’t get what you need. You may temporarily have to accept a situation which is far from perfect. Yet I would imagine that, within a few days, you’ll be back on course and nothing and

nobody will be able to hold you back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

A series of decisive planetary aspects signifies that the course of true love may be rather uneven but is about to sweep you away. This week’s planets are urging you to give yourself over to your feelings. Even a daydream may help you find a positive way forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

The Moon allies itself with Jupiter in stressing the personal dimension of career issues. Even those Aquarians who have released themselves from the bondage of work should now be promoting their interests in the community. You could even soon take charge in a group or society of like-minded people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

Sociable Pisceans are on top form. Hopefully, those of you who have been too shy in the past have taken my advice and got yourselves embroiled in group activities. And, if all goes well, now you are finding it much easier to meet certain people who you once regarded with awe.