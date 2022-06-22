Horoscope Today, June 22 2022: Leo, Libra, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The day’s influences advise you to get professional matters in order and tread carefully around all emotional issues. The week’s picture, on the other hand, urges you not to get bogged down in detail, but to go for all adventurous and far-sighted options.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You can indulge yourself, and recognise that a little extravagance could go a long way towards putting you in a better frame of mind. It is possible to spend your way to happiness, and even perhaps to solve problems by throwing money at them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It will take a great deal of effort to reach your goals, as I am sure you know. Close partners should be extremely helpful, and very probably ready to lend a helping hand, just as long as you ask. Also, take an overdue decision: you seem to have put off the big moment for far too long.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You still seem to be taking three steps backwards for every one forwards – and quite possibly one step sideways as well. The planets are sending you a message that you should give up one or two responsibilities and put a goal in cold storage, perhaps until next year.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you wish to be spontaneous, take a leaf out of children’s plans and activities. In spite of the fact that the day’s lunar alignments are somewhat sober, you should find a way to loosen up and let your hair down. The chances of romance are high, but it may be a place which attracts your fancy rather than a person.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may be slightly accident prone, yet as usual you are determined to get the job done properly. At work, your main problem may be anger or irritation over npast slights or hurts. The emotional temperature has dipped, perhaps to your great relief.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Give and take is the order of the day, but it is also important to be in control at home. Mid-morning alignments are romantic, but also somewhat muddled, suggesting that expert assistance is vital. Perhaps you should admit that, for once, you haven’t got everything taped!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you are wondering just when life is going to get back to normal, the answer should be now. In fact, the vast majority of people born under your sign may be able to sit back and rest on their laurels. What’s more, the emotional tide is about to turn in your favour.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A word of advice for the whole week: fretting and fuming will do no good. You have to acknowledge that you are rushing ahead of other people, and they must realistically be given sufficient time to catch up. Besides, you could do with time to pause for breath.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s fine to be secretive and secluded, but you must maintain a continual check on your motives. By all means go behind people’s backs if you have everyone’s best interests at heart. But be warned that if they find out what you’re doing by accident, then they may not be best pleased.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your stars are looking fabulous from the social point of view. However, while casual friendships appear particularly well-aspected, intimate and passionate links may seem stuck on the launching-pad. The person who can help, could be the last one you think of.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Once again social organisation is on the cards. By this I mean that you will, even against your better judgment, be assuming responsibility for other people. Take care that you have sufficient time, for you don’t want to be caught short, just when you’re about to succeed.