Horoscope Today, June 22, 2020: Leo, Libra, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As the Moon sweeps through the most personal reaches of your solar chart you would be well advised to pay urgent attention to matters close to home. Working Ariens will be encouraged to get as far ahead as they can, and not to let random emotions interfere with the working day.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If there is to be a theme for the week, it should be that arguments can be positive – and that it’s good to clear the air. The favourable way to harmonise your life with today’s stars is to set out to take decisions and open new lines of communication.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re still receiving a valuable shot of energy from Mars’ relationship with your sign but, in general, the situation is looking rather less organised. So, if you do have practical tasks to complete, you must be sure to step up your level of concentration.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon’s friendly presence is a definite plus, but the fact that it’s your personal ruler is an additional sign that you can afford to raise your sights. If you’re making plans for tomorrow, though, understand that circumstances may have changed before twenty-four hours have passed – and that there might be extra costs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re about to face some hard decisions, not all of which will be of your own making. Today you can spend as much time as you wish day-dreaming, for your fantasies will point the way to the truth. Mind you, if you want respect, then you’ll have to earn it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is a special time of year, and you should move forward with confidence and faith in your future. Set yourself up for a positive time by seeking allies at work and planning social initiatives at home. Just one word of caution though – secret feelings could be about to become public.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s time to indulge your ambitions and accept responsibility over others. This is something you often tend to avoid, in spite of the fact that, as current developments should demonstrate, you are able to handle your duties with unique skill.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Pay attention to the legal situation and make sure that you are well aware of your rights. It’s a positive moment for travel, although any delays could be caused by family members or home commitments. Take simple precautions now and you’ll thank yourself in future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The strongest emerging theme in your solar chart is a desire for prestige and status, and this will obviously help those of you planning professional promotion. Your daily planetary patterns, though, focus on your need to sort out joint financial affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must pay extra attention to family members’ needs today, for if they are not satisfied they have ways, even unintentionally, of sabotaging your hopes in return. Scratch their backs and they’ll scratch yours. That’s the way the world works!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Stay busy and realise that a day spent coping with routine chores need not be dull. Also, check up on your physical situation and take steps to get in shape, cleaning up your diet and exercise. After all, your body is a shrine, as the mystics always tell us.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a fair day for taking some time off and indulging in a private affair or devoting a little time to an artistic activity. If unavoidable commitments beckon, try to make them as personally enjoyable as possible. There’s no point in suffering when you don’t have to!

