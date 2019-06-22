Horoscope Today June 22, 2019: Virgo, Aries, Scorpio, Taurus and others, check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There may now be no way you can maintain the peace. It must be said that there are times when arguments or harsh words are necessary if you are to clear the air and settle someone else’s hash. But you do have to make sure that you have the right person in your sights.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your obstinate adherence to your ambitions could be the cause of much friction. Are you really sure that now is the moment to force various issues, or do you think it would be better to bide your time? You may well do best to err on the side of caution.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s time to get tough, yet I doubt if anyone can do so as charmingly as you. It’s very much a question of the iron fist in the velvet glove, your firm resolve delivered in the nicest possible way. Your strength is, you see, that you are about to be proved right!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Passion is in the air. Certain personal encounters may be tremendously exciting. One or two experiences might be rather too blunt for your liking, though! Monetary affairs and expenses could be the only significant cause of discord but, even then, deeper emotional motives are most important.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Involvements which once seemed so desirable, no longer hold out the promise they offered at first. It looks very much, though, as if someone has seen through your little game. Perhaps you should have been more straightforward about your real, personal needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is a lot to be said for keeping your distance yet, right now, I would advise you to move closer to other people, especially emotionally. It may not be easy to express your real feelings, but do have a go. If anything can be done to change a partner’s mind, do it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A long-standing relationship or involvement has been going through a stressful phase, but you now have the opportunity to set matters straight. Domestic repairs should be a priority if good feeling is to be restored. Get practical problems fixed and other questions will be resolved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have certainly done a great deal to safeguard your long-term health and security. If other people have also benefited from your efforts, you may expect a word of thanks. However, you may have to accept that gratitude is not an emotion that partners are likely to feel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re happiest when everything is out in the open. This is why you may not have an easy time when the causes of current problems lie deep in the past, perhaps in a partner’s background rather than yours. This is even more reason why you should try to be sympathetic and understanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Adverse aspects to planets in strategic sectors of your solar chart are pushing you into getting your act together properly for a change. This particularly relates to your willingness to share information and discuss plans with the people who matter most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Stand your ground but don’t expect partners to back down. The best solution might be an honourable compromise in which you both agree to pursue your separate goals. An amicable reconciliation will then be the next step. That will leave you free to get back together when you wish.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces, the peacemaker, should be making his, or her, appearance today. People will be snapping at each other for no other reason than that it seems easier than being nice. Stand above such petty squabbles, and try to make friends and family members see that there is no reason why they shouldn’t get on.