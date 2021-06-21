Horoscope Today, June 21: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

You certainly can’t complain about a lack of energy. Mars, your personal ruling planet, is cruising through your chart, recharging your batteries. If you do collapse, it’s because you’ve overdone it. The best long-term advice at the moment is to hang on to everything you’ve gained so far.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

Venus’ positive impact on your chart offers a superb guarantee of immediate success, especially in all matters of social and emotional significance. You need to try and express your feelings free from other pressures particularly what you imagine other people really want!

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

All this week’s new ventures, invitations and enterprises are due to culminate towards the weekend. The lesson is simple: you should plan ahead and not panic if everything doesn’t work out today or tomorrow. Be patient, and see to it that nothing you do now can be undone later.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

This week’s planetary pattern will never be repeated, at least not for a long while. That’s not unusual, but it should make you value even the small benefits which come your way. The whole point is that everything that is most romantic and idealistic about your character is being emphasised in the most positive manner possible.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

This is the perfect time to throw the book at someone who has either tried to mislead you in some way, or who has taken your good nature for granted. There is no point at all in fudging the issues. Neither does there seem to be any need to make a decision which goes against your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

You may have little idea of the extent to which worldly or professional ambitions are scheduled to dominate your affairs towards the end of the week. So don’t reject suggestions or proposals which may seem irrelevant at first sight, but could have a deeper meaning.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

Family affairs are moving up the agenda. Someone really does appear to be blowing hot and cold, and emotionally you may feel rather confused. However, if you understand that this is a week of uncertainty for many people, you may sit back and enjoy mildly chaotic circumstances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

Everyone experiences times when partners seem to be unexpectedly loving and generous. Sometimes you imagine that other people must want something from you, but I can see no reason why you should be suspicious this week. At least, no more so than usual!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

Your ruler, Jupiter, which has been very constructively placed for some time, is now in a superb position. It is, though, advising care and caution. Given that you can resist the temptation to make rash decisions, you are due for an amazing lift in your personal situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

Obviously this is a time of global drama, yet with so many emotional pressures it may be difficult for you to steer a careful path and find the most suitable way to express your hopes and ideals. It will pay you to develop any educational contacts, by the way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Romantically, everything seems to revolve around the home. This suggests that happy family meetings are in store this week. At least you are promised that family relationships can only get better. But could I add this one proviso? If you do want to go off by yourself, you will have to explain why!

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

Foreign countries and exotic places beckon. You have far more to gain from overseas excursions this year than the average traveller. I say that, partly because you could acquire a much better understanding of your long-term purpose. Life-changing experiences are to be expected and welcomed.