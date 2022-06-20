Horoscope Today, June 20 2022: Leo, Libra, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Everything is now looking extremely favourable, largely because three planets in a wonderful alignment to your sign are about to be joined by a fourth – and later by a fifth. It is essential that you maximise your advantage by maintaining an optimistic attitude.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’ll have a chance to show yourself at your best within a few days. For now, though, you must prepare the ground by taking care of those boring but necessary duties like trudging around the shops – or dealing with partners who think that you’re their personal unpaid servant.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A number of odd and slightly tense events are on the way, if not today then certainly by tomorrow. The general mood will improve if you make an effort to put yourself in somebody else’s shoes. See the world as they see it; you might be pleasantly surprised – and intrigued.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

An interesting point known as the Moon’s south node has now turned its gaze in your direction. This may incline you to repeat past mistakes over the next few months. If, however, you learn certain fundamental lessons, your trials will not

be in vain.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Help is on hand. Those intense celestial aspects which have been disturbing you recently are no longer causing trouble. Their only legacy may be a number of regrets, a little bad feeling and, for some, a broken heart. Please now realise

that your stars are taking a dramatic turn for the better.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can now afford to stop thinking quite so hard. Pressure in parts of your chart connected to communication should make the options and alternatives that much simpler. If you can possibly look afresh at old and tired emotional

complications, please do so.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Matters close to home are quite complicated, but then there’s nothing new in that, is there? The advantage over the next week or so is that you can afford to talk about your fears and share your hopes with people who, for once, will listen. The very fact that they are prepared to examine your plans anew is encouraging.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re flexing your emotional muscles, life is getting better and you should be able to relax, be happy and let the world flow by. The only problem, which may be insurmountable, is your famous inability to forgive and forget. Don’t let regrets or resentment stand in your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A perfect aspect to Jupiter, perhaps the single most important planet in your horoscope, should set you up for a splendid time, perhaps lasting a couple of weeks. If anything goes wrong, it will be your fault. That’s good, because it means that the remedy also lies in your hands.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You might lower your sights today. It’s not often I offer such advice, but the point is that if your standards are artificially high, you’ll limit your

horizons and miss out on opportunities, even minor ones, for family contentment and job satisfaction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Friends may be too rushed even to say ‘good-morning’, but don’t take it to heart. If people are indeed too speedy for you, it’s probably nothing more than the planets’ way of keeping you on your toes. Actually, it’s a perfect moment for stopping the clock and signing settled agreements.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Professional life is posing awkward questions, and public responsibilities raise intriguing possibilities. Some of you may be woken up from a daydream to find you’ve lost touch with reality. Events will move fast, and you may have to think on your feet.