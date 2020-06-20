Horoscope Today, June 20, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope today, June 20, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction below. Horoscope today, June 20, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Conveniently enough, the Moon is aligned with a deeply personal region of your chart, signifying much-needed improvements at home and in the family. It’s the perfect moment for turning your attention to tasks close at hand. Remember – little will happen unless you take the lead.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your generous instincts mean more than ever that you must now be prepared to lend a hand to those in need in whatever ways are most appropriate. You seem to be able to offer sound advice, assist financially and assume responsibility, all at the same time!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Reality may not match your ideas of how things should be done. But, you must trust that, in the wake of the last set of lunar alignments, the right doors will be opened. All you have to do is seize your chances as they come. I know that’s easier said than done, but you’ll manage!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Forget the ways in which you’ve been disappointed or let down. And don’t try to score points off other people, for what you gain now could be more than outweighed by losses next week. It’s much better to play fair and offer others only your sympathy and compassion.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s generally a laid-back and secretive day, but the gradual approach to a profoundly creative region of your chart could get your juices flowing. With any luck you’ll soon be brimming with fresh and lively ideas. You may consider new propositions – and put old ones on hold.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Practical and financial matters are set to improve, mainly because of your own hard effort and sound judgment. In this, as in other areas of your life, it’s not a matter of good luck, but of a job well done. I hope other people remember to say ‘thank you’!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s an ambitious day, and many of you could be concerned with professional goals. Even in your spare time the activities which please you most will be those which allow you to compete, and hold out the hope of coming first. Whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury, which has been responsible for so many misunderstandings, has currently eased its curious behaviour. If partners or loved ones now seem prepared to re-open discussions and renegotiate terms, lose no time in securing agreement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

This is an ideal moment for grabbing bargains, or for making decisive moves in all joint finances and investments. The very fact that Mercury is emerging from a secretive position will soon restore your good judgment. But if you’re not ready to speak your mind just yet, that’s fine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon’s continuing emotional motion should now have made it clear that you should listen to partners, come what may. Even if they are speaking from their heart rather than their head, there is much from which you may learn. You might also find out what makes them tick, and that could transform your own behaviour.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a relatively busy day, and even romantic relationships must to be worked at. Domestic partnerships are even more in need of a little tinkering around the edges, just to make sure that others are happy and contented. If loved ones feel good then so should you. It’s simple, really!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your chart is a complex system of different qualities and characteristics, and today’s abundance of planetary pressures provides exactly the right combination of ingredients to make today a potentially creative and pleasurable feast. Hopefully you can invest the time – you won’t regret it.

