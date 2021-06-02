Horoscope Today, June 2: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Someone still appears to imagine that you will give way over a financial matter, yet colleagues may yet have the ground swept from under them. However, you must move forward in concert with your sympathisers. If you break ranks now you’ll expose all your weaknesses.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Mercury is still on your side, and news received during the coming week should both gladden your heart and make it clear that your instincts and intuitions have been right all along. The point is that you seem to have all the best ideas, but you still have to persuade other people of that fact!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is so much going on behind the scenes at work that it is difficult or even impossible to gauge the outcome of current developments. Put personal qualms to one side, press ahead with confidence and put the priority on completing unfinished emotional business.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars is preparing to take a more active role in your life and you will very soon have an undisputed opportunity to make your position clear. You must be ready to speak and act in no uncertain terms. After all, I know you’re sensitive, but you’re also quite capable of being as tough as anyone else when necessary.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Three planets, glistening away in the angles of your chart responsible for your career and professional hopes, leave you in no doubt that this is the time to push yourself forward. Pull every string possible to ensure that you are taken much more seriously.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Aside from current issues, there are pastures new waiting to be discovered and enjoyed if you are willing to make the right moves. Yet, for the next few days, travel plans must be open to fresh scrutiny, mainly because circumstances are about to change.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must soon make a choice as to whether you will continue on your old course and maintain your existing lifestyle, or change direction completely. The pressure to alter your ways is still slight, but will intensify rapidly before long. In the meantime, have a breather!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are ample indications that this can be a time of exploration, discovery and personal fulfilment for you. Partners will be more inclined to recognise your many gifts and abundant good points than in the past. And that has to be good news!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There are some signs that the tide of fortune is about to turn in your favour. It is likely that, initially, you may experience little more than a reduction of pressure, but even this will be sufficient to open a window of opportunity into a new emotional life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One way or another you will have to alter your approach to career and personal interests. Be warned that niggling irritations could blow up unexpectedly – unless you deal with causes of discontent now. And, while you’re at it, you’ll turn a cash crisis to your advantage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is every reason to hope that current developments in your private life will give you the courage and confidence to implement wide-ranging and sweeping improvements in your professional affairs. One thing is certain – that a long process of personal change is only just beginning.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Allow others the freedom to do as they please and leave yourself free to concentrate on those interests and activities which have a deeper meaning and significance. You will certainly be able to gain the recognition you so thoroughly deserve.