Horoscope Today, June 19: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A cursory glance at what other people are doing should reveal a wonderful range of interests and activities. There may also be something you can join in with that has so far slipped your notice, and it may perhaps add a new dimension to the quality of your life.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You ought to be thinking and planning ahead, taking advantage of improving social contacts. By the best estimate you have about another two weeks to develop an important new friendship, but you shouldn’t leave it too long. Somebody is waiting to hear from you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

What the planets give with one hand they can take away with the other, metaphorically speaking, of course! Mars is withholding its full power from your sign, and still you must soldier on alone. I don’t think anyone should complain if you lay burdensome responsibilities to one side and put your feet up.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may make it clear that as far as personal relationships are concerned you are determined to break with the past in one important respect: in future other people are going to have to listen to you. However, if they feel that they are already paying you too much attention, you could have a problem!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you still can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s because you’re walking around looking at the ground. Raise your sights to the stars and you’ll realise that there is no burden or care so great as to detract from the joy that comes with genuine love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

In one particular area of your chart the stars are looking buoyant and creative, but in another they’re decidedly sober and serious. Perhaps that means you’ll be able to span the complete range of human experience. You might even soon try out activities that you’d always thought were not for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A current alteration in your financial situation could be the harbinger of big things to come. You may indulge yourself in petty extravagances while you can, and formulate careful plans for all domestic investments and property deals. Sometimes petty details can seem to be a distraction, but you won’t get very far unless you tackle them head on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Not everyone is feeling happy about current developments. Partners and close associates may still be out of sorts, but the general situation looks rather encouraging. If you concentrate on one-to-one encounters and intimate liaisons you may enjoy yourself rather more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If there’s been a financial altercation, you should now get off your high horse and prove how forgiving and magnanimous you can be. Your lunar alignments for the day favour quiet family gatherings and pleasant domestic routine. Other people may expect you to take responsibility, though.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s no wonder you are hard-pressed to fulfil all your commitments in view of the sheer number of irons you’ve got in the fire. You may begin with careful thought and move on to consider any duties that may quietly be dropped. But don’t leave anyone in the lurch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Financial circumstances should go some way towards restoring your faith in human nature. You are naturally generous and it seems that now is the right time to spread a little largesse amongst family and friends. You’d better keep something back for yourself, though.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are a great deal smarter and more intelligent than certain people realise. It’s just that they don’t understand how you operate. Now you should put partners’ irrelevant opinions and advice to one side and follow your intuitions completely. For safety’s sake, always keep a back-up plan.