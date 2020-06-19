Horoscope Today, June 19, 2020: Capricorn, Sagittarius, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, June 19, 2020: Capricorn, Sagittarius, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, Aries, Leo, Taurus and other signs Horoscope Today, June 19, 2020: Capricorn, Sagittarius, Virgo, Gemini, Libra, Aries, Leo, Taurus and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Emotional influences are now tugging on your impulsive personality, encouraging rash decisions. However, you will probably find it rewarding to spend extra time at home. For your own sake, wherever you go, whatever you do, try to create a cosy atmosphere.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may currently be out on a limb, although it doesn’t seem to matter too much. Only if money is concerned will you be obliged to make it absolutely clear to other people that you must be included. And if they have any sense they’ll listen to your wise words.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

After a few emotional ups and downs, the focus in your chart moves on to money. It’s therefore time to be more businesslike than in the past and make sure that recent mistakes are corrected. If there’s someone who can give you real, practical assistance, ask sooner rather than later.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars is once again insisting that you brook no interference in affairs which concern you and you alone. People who think differently will soon discover that you are a force to be reckoned with. In fact, they might regret opening their mouths in the first place!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Decisions and discussions at home should now be completed. There may still be questions concerning children to consider, but that is another matter. Try to spend whatever time is necessary recharging your emotional batteries, ready for the next stage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You would be well-advised to stick to what has been agreed so far, at least until other people send signals that they are ready for change. You may accept social invitations that you might once have turned down, all in the cause of broadening your horizons.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must be prepared for challenges at work or criticism of your motives. Welcome such developments when they come, and realise that their purpose is to encourage you to do even better in the future. It’s difficult to think of any area in which there is no room for improvement, so jump to it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon is smiling on all emotional, romantic individuals. This is precisely the sort of planetary picture which endows you with confidence in your feelings, and therefore with the ability to make the most of your charms. There could be times when you’re irresistible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Domestic spending moves up your daily agenda, hitting potentially expensive points at various key moments. These are therefore times to guard your wallet and use your resources with care! Plus, if you’re going to take an emotional risk you’d better make sure you’re not about to hurt someone who is important to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon’s curious relationship with your sign will oblige you to take note of partners’ desires. In fact it’s fair to say that you’ll ignore them at your peril: even if you get away with it today, they’ll catch up with you tomorrow. Or the day after!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You should now be beginning to feel the benefits of Venus’ soothing presence in your chart, including a more balanced attitude to relationships and an ability to express your feelings with greater confidence. Discretion is one of your better qualities at the moment, by the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Take a little time off today. If you absolutely must deal with routine activities, try to do so as positively as you can, injecting as much of your personal creative energy as is possible in the circumstances. You are set to impress – as long as you believe in yourself.

