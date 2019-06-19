Horoscope Today June 19, 2019: Virgo, Taurus, Aries, Scorpio, Leo and others, check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The week is almost half-way through and you still don’t seem to have accomplished very much. Perhaps this is not a time for achievement in any orthodox sense. Why don’t you try a change of tack? Perhaps you should forget about past delays and get on with your plans.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Fortunate stars continue, favouring mainly those of you with April and early May birthdays. Taureans with late May birthdays will have to wait a little longer for their perfect planetary alignments, but can still afford to rest on their laurels. Remember, though – partners have to take the lead.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Much has been said and written about your financial complications. All I can add now is a reminder that you are still fighting on several fronts, but that within a few weeks the situation will be substantially eased. First, Mercury, your planetary ruler, has to get out of its current scrape.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Various planets, each in their different ways, bring you some pretty bright financial ideas. However, you must move immediately towards putting your plans into effect if you are not to meet a rising tide of opposition. But, then, a little friction may be inevitable – perhaps even useful.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The long-term effect of your current stars is difficult to gauge. What we can say with some certainty is that the general drift this week is towards the clarification of certain personal issues that, until now, have remained irritatingly vague.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may be extremely pleased to hear that there could be a happy ending to a rather bizarre story. You might decide that the only way forward now is to put the past behind you and pretend that nothing happened. But then that’s not really the case, is it?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

An extraordinary amount of planetary activity has been teaching you a firm lesson, namely that a house built on foundations of straw will not do. It is time to be more settled. In a sense, you also have to face up to the real world. And not before time!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The time is fast approaching when you will have to think about terminating one particular involvement. The weekend may be a better time for taking a final decision and breaking the news than now. But some of you may decide that next week would be even better!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must get a move on, or miss the boat. Mercury will not spend long in highly favourable and friendly parts of your chart. You should, therefore, do what you can over the next two weeks to splash out, experimenting with different options, however unlikely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A separation, or parting of the ways, may have left you feeling rather bruised. Yet whatever was done in the heat of the moment may still be undone, if you so wish. It’s all a question of commitment. It’s also a question of working out just why you feel as you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are renowned for your sheer inventive genius. Let’s hope that teachers, employers, colleagues and relatives are now prepared to give you the space to play around with some of your more special ideas. You should take care that nobody misunderstands your real intentions, though.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have an unfortunate habit of poking your nose into other people’s affairs, even when it’s not wanted. Endearing as this naive quality can be, let me warn you not to push your luck as the week draws to its close. After all, someone may try and bite it off!