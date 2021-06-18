Horoscope Today, June 18: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may now need to change your ways, and your approach to partnerships, especially professional ones. It is a time to rely on past experience and emphasise the positive virtues of authority and tradition. Stick to tried and tested methods and you won’t go far wrong.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Take advantage of all planetary movements aligned with your ninth solar house to clear up all long-standing problems. Don’t flap around, however, for your status, reputation and prestige are at stake. Never forget that other people’s good opinion of you is essential to your image of yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s because Mercury, normally such a light and frothy planet, is in a supportive part of the zodiac, that you must put frivolous questions to one side and adopt a firm, business-like approach in all things. In matters of the heart, by the way, you’re attracted to people with good minds and strong opinions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

For someone who is supposed to be rather shy, you can also be quite a show-off when you’re in the mood. The way to dazzle partners now is to demonstrate how competent you are, perhaps displaying a skill nobody knew you possessed. Your capacity to surprise is as great as ever.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You ought to be well on the mend emotionally after traumas which may have occurred up to four months ago. Venus and the Moon, the two most compassionate of all the planets, are bathing you in their soothing rays, so don’t grumble. In fact, enjoy it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s unlike you to over-dramatise the situation at work, but that’s precisely what you are in danger of doing. It’s one thing to be all artistic and theatrical, quite another to pick up the wrong end of the stick! Try to work out what’s really happening before you voice your suspicions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There really is no point in trying to force others to sign on the dotted line against their better judgment. They will honour their commitments in due course, but you may be wise to offer a few concessions. You can bend the details without compromising your principles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re a complicated person, and that’s the simple reason why others can’t always be expected to understand you. Your personal world is so often one of conflict and uncertainty, but look closely and you’ll see that affection lies around every corner. I hope that now you will realise that love is but a breath away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A few simple statements may do much to safeguard your long-term happiness and security. I am not going to tell you what to say, for only you know exactly what is on your mind. But I can advise you to strike while the iron is hot, and not to waste time while others make the running.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

So much which was established and seemed to last for ever has been turned upside down, leaving many of you bewildered. I am not surprised, for Uranus is a disturbing planet. However, the dust is already beginning to settle, and when it does a new and brighter world will emerge.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your special skill lies in spotting the opportunities that other people miss. To say that you can turn almost any situation to your advantage would be a classic understatement. The message of the moment is teamwork, and by enrolling partners on your side you can cross every valley and climb every mountain.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is up to you to determine where you let your dreams take you now. There is something distinctly feminine about the current mood, in the traditional meaning of the term: intuitive, graceful, loving and sensitive. But you must also cope with a determined streak of total independence.