Horoscope Today, June 18, 2020: Pisces, Leo, Scorpio, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may continue to keep a low profile and maintain your distance until you are absolutely sure what other people are doing. The indications are indeed hopeful, but you don’t want to jump in too soon. Signs of good fortune today will be strengthened in a few days’ time, but should require careful handling.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

What the future holds emotionally is now being signposted by Venus. This challenging pattern indicates that your hopes will rise, but you should realise that if they are to be satisfied there must be a little more input from you. That’s the bottom line!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Personally and professionally you now have far too much going for you to be sidetracked by the emotional fall-out from a partner’s actions. You must now put the past behind you and get on with creating the future. There really is no alternative!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Take refuge in your shell if you think it will do you good. When other people come knocking you may let them in, but only if they swear to respect your secrets and not to laugh at you! When your confidence is restored you will be able to turn the tables on them. Your patience will be rewarded.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Social stars remain bright to the extent that, even at work, friendly collaboration with colleagues seems to be essential. One of your best moves will be to gather allies around you and make sure that, when the time comes, you have the support you need. That’s the least that you deserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may push the boat out at work, and aim for the top job. Even if you don’t get it you should at least draw attention to your many gifts and talents. Elsewhere, even at home, insist that you have your time under the spotlight. You never know – other people might be happy to take a back seat.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is bound to be a time of challenging situations, although something, an unseen hand if you like, will seem to be opening doors for you. Focus on legal questions, ethical matters and travel plans just for now, and tackle cash quandaries when you’ve got the groundwork sorted out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Close associates may not be pleased with the way you have changed your mind, but really one would have thought they’d be pleased to see a little flexibility. Perhaps the truth will dawn on them in a few days’ time! When that has happened you will be ready to make your next move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sometimes life singles you out for special treatment. You may be thinking ‘why me’? The answer is because the finger of fate is pointing at you and urging you to seize chances for self-improvement, polishing up your partnerships in the process.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Events on the home front are bound to encourage you to make the necessary improvements. This is very much a moment for rolling up your sleeves and getting on with it, rather than expecting somebody else to step in. If you want them to make the first move you might be waiting forever!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Deep down, you have creative gifts which have so far remained untapped. This is one of those moments when you can do no better than take determined steps to exploit all that buried creative power. And if you need to learn a new skill first, find the best teacher you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Uncertainty at home still seems to be the main feature of your life, and it may even be colouring your ability to achieve your worldly ambitions. Go with it for now, and wait for current pressures to dissipate, as I’m sure they will. Just give it time.

