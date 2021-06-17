Horoscope Today, June 17: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may imagine that your loyalty and devotion have been misplaced, but you really have very little to worry about. Today’s stars place the emphasis on friendly gatherings and unusual solutions; the answers to old questions are closer than you think.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Certain events can boost your confidence, but you may also risk over-reaching yourself. You must make one last final effort to complete an outstanding task, but whether you complete everything now, or are obliged to wait until your next chance is another matter!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Aspects based around signs like Aquarius and Capricorn link your financial fortunes to legal questions, ethical issues or foreign contacts. Perhaps there is cash to be made on an overseas trip, or at least some advantage in tackling distant possibilities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

What took place towards the end of last week must have made it apparent that you cannot go on as before. You are passing through one of the most decisive periods of the month, so make your choices and stick to them. Loved ones will respect your consistency.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may feel apprehensive and insecure, and quite right too. Unless you question your own motives you will fail to smarten up your act and make the necessary improvements in intimate relationships. You might also make a major financial blunder, so avoid rash promises.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is time for some light relief, but you’ll be busy at work. You’ll therefore have to keep all the balls in the air at the same time, juggling the different options with your usual consummate skill. You should be happiest when other people leave you alone to get on with your personal schemes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Today’s influences are more subtle than expected. You are not likely to achieve your ends or get a positive reaction from colleagues by setting out a clear programme of needs and desires. It is probably simpler to smile sweetly and agree – if only for the sake of peace and harmony.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Once certain facts or items of information come to light, you will be able to get to grips with difficult or highly charged situations. The family remains the main area of operations, so tread carefully, for you know how touchy people can be when there’s a long history.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

What transpires during the early part of the coming week should set you on a new course, so you have plenty to look forward to. You really must spare as much time as you need to talk over your plans with anybody and everybody who is likely to be involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus may act as the catalyst for joint financial arrangements and you must be quick off the mark if you are to get the very best out of prosperous developments. In many ways, this is the best moment for agreement, mainly because you’re prepared to countenance a break with your routine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may have spent the last few months trying to avoid some sort of showdown, but you may now consider allowing secret evidence and suppressed feelings to come to the surface. It will be useful to clear the air, even if home truths do make you feel uncomfortable.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re not in full possession of the facts, so keep your emotions and temper in check a while longer and give yourself plenty of time to see that work is going as planned. If you can clear up a mystery in the process, so much the better. Don’t forget to share your new insights with the people who need to know.