Horoscope Today, June 17 2022: Capricorn, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Assertive Martian alignments should now be having an effect, and today they’re joined by emotional Lunar patterns, indicating that if you should feel like showing off or being a bit of a prima donna, go right ahead! And if you want to re-live former triumphs, why not?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Keep your wits about you at all times, mainly because what is now taking place away from your gaze will affect your future interests. It may be next week before you discover what partners are doing. The simple solution is to see to it that your own plans are water-tight.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

At work and at home you must keep the talking going, aware of the need for agreement. At the very least you must make sure that loved ones know your views on a promised gathering or engagement. If you explain yourself, then they can’t pretend they didn’t understand you!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s time to get out and indulge in a spot of shopping therapy, hopefully today, but tomorrow will do if you really are tied up just now. There’s nothing like spending a bit of money on an overdue treat to lift your morale. But, then, you still need a long-term solution, so don’t imagine that you’re off the hook!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are bathed in beneficial lunar alignments, and these are bound to make you feel increasingly emotional – and more compassionate. You may also be a little gullible, and hence a soft touch for some! So, keep a weather-eye open for roving confidence tricksters.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You do tend to worry, and sometimes you wonder if you’ve backed the wrong horse. However, right now you should allow yourself a great deal of extra time to consider the options and give current developments time to work themselves out before taking rash decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your social stars are beginning to look more buoyant, and you should keep your eyes open for new friends and fascinating meetings. Where romance is concerned, it looks very much as if security is increasingly the main issue. You want to hang on to what you have.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Strident planetary aspects force you to choose between home and work, between family interests and outside ambitions. Once you have made your position clear, others should give you the freedom to go your own way. But is freedom really what you want? You won’t know unless you’ve got it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Let the past take care of itself and concentrate on the untried and untested solutions of the future. It will do you a power of good to improve conditions at work, spreading a bit of colour around and generally raising the quality of life. And while you’re at it, why don’t you reassure people you live with that you’re right behind them?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Perhaps long-term financial commitments and obligations are causing concern, but you will have to understand that partners may not share your outlook. Relax and trust a little more in the healing power of time. It’s strange how what is so important today can be completely forgotten tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a fairly stressful day, but by no means a bad one. Much depends on how far you are prepared to welcome change, and to what extent you can turn friction to your advantage. It may be a cliché, but do look on the bright side, won’t you? After all, optimism breeds success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Stay busy and keep active. It’s a day to cope with routine chores, getting as much accomplished as you possibly can. The essential rule is that the harder you work now, the more time you’ll have off later on. I know you know that, but it’s worth reminding you, all the same.