Horoscope Today, June 17, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a day for movement and communication. Your secret nomadic tendencies may emerge, making you even more restless, but what is really at stake is your ability to digest the facts and express yourself clearly and persuasively. Try to see the big picture, just for a change.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Business and financial choices are looming, as they seem to do about once a month! This time round though, you may be able to settle questions which date back anything up to a year, and even plan for the next twelve months. Plus, a new element enters in the form of a desire to do good.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is making friends and colleagues think again. Or, at least, a guilty conscience might be stirring! It’s therefore an ideal moment for considering the successes and failures of the past six to twelve months and working out how to do things better over the coming year!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is a lot to be said for closing your eyes and not taking too much notice of other people’s silly gossip and rumours. One way for you to get the best out of the day is to get involved in a charitable enterprise, or just do your bit to make the world a better place.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

No one seems willing to share your burdens or even offer you much-needed moral support. This is as it should be, for Saturn is teaching you a very valuable lesson, which is to stand on your own two feet. Once you’ve learnt that, Jupiter will confer its rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Today’s ambitious Moon has a powerful professional pattern. It’s one of those aspects which advises you to press ahead with all worldly ambitions, including anything which will bring recognition in your community. Does that attract you? I hope so!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although the Moon is indicating an increase in tension, on this particular occasion it is helpfully aligned to your sign. You may therefore usefully widen your vistas and plan adventurous moves. Make peace your priority, and see to it that you prosper by making friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

No matter what other people have or have not done, you will have to stop judging them and concentrate instead on your own motives. If you have been relying on financial or business values, you should now think again, especially if a matter of the heart is involved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon’s key aspects align almost exactly with the heart of that sensitive region of your chart responsible for being of service to others. You may be able to take the initiative, but rather more likely is the prospect that partners will seize the limelight in ways you never thought possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Stay busy. Today’s dominant planetary aspect puts the emphasis fairly and squarely on work, and even at home you should concentrate on dealing with whatever backlog of chores has built up. It’s all a matter of clearing the decks, and making space for future pleasures.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your pleasure zones are being stimulated by the Moon, and the result could be frustration if you are absolutely tied to your routine, but a splendid day if you are able to break out of a rut. Of course, if you take a risk, you have to be happy with the consequences, however they result.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

On no account should you allow upsets or disputes in your personal life to disturb the status quo. The point is that even though you may feel unsettled over the next forty-eight hours, the pressures should soon evaporate. And if you’re planning for the long-term, take a look at your cash-flow.

