Horoscope Today, June 16, 2021: Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You will begin to realise that personal contacts are extremely important. In fact you may be able to patch up a professional battle by bringing in friends and colleagues on your side. Broaden your horizons, expand your visions and you’ll see just how you can shift yourself out of an emotional rut.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The heavens have been smiling on you, and you have much to be thankful for. Today, you should turn your attention towards personal ambitions in the light of any recent ethical considerations, legal decisions or foreign developments. It’s important for your self-esteem that you do the right and proper thing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You can’t do as much as you feel you ought to, but it may not really matter. The pressure on you might not be as great as you think, and you could have another week before you have to leap into action. That should give you time enough to think about what you really need.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A part of your world has been turned upside down lately, and you must now make an effort to regain your balance. Consider now where the future lies financially, and put down markers for material security. Also, tell loved ones how you feel before they get the wrong idea.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Not only is this a lucrative time for business and financial matters, but you might also be discovering a new spirit in personal relationships. Someone may have convinced you that there is much more to life than you’d thought, and you are about to be pleasantly surprised.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Sometimes you’re happier when you have plenty to do. Get back to work and put emotional disappointments behind you. There is no time to dwell on the past. Learn from your mistakes and you will ensure that when the future comes, all will work out for the best.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Certain people may be rather envious of you. Do you think perhaps they have good reason to be a little jealous? It definitely looks as if your romantic stars are shining brighter than theirs. What you need, though, is the confidence to make the first move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Nobody can pull the wool over your eyes or convince you that the truth is other than it seems. You have an eye for events at home and in the family that few people can match, so take command now. If you don’t give the orders then someone else surely will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Something that you now consider to be a minor disagreement could well become a major dispute, but perhaps not because of anything you have said or done. You may receive support from brothers or sisters, or from friends who you treat like part of the family.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Sometimes important plans, designed to simplify domestic arrangements, have to be abandoned, and there is nothing that can be done to salvage them. This is the worst-case scenario. If you have come through unscathed you are lucky. But, if your plans have come unstuck, then you need an alternative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is a great deal to be said for keeping your distance from people who are looking for trouble. If you handle the situation wisely, family members will rally round and you will have it all your own way at home. But will you be happy when you get what you want? Perhaps not!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Try not to press others to reveal more than they know. If you pry too far, you never know what you will find, and it is safer to give partners time to compose themselves. Even a major upheaval at home could be to your advantage, especially if close friends come round to your way of thinking.